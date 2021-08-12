The Wellsboro Building Supply is open for business with regular hours. The fire did not reach the retail building so stop in and show them support.
Karen and Jessica Whiting and Joe Shebeck, of West Middlesex spent the weekend with Eileen Dewey and visited other family members in the area. Many of us enjoyed dinner at the Arnot Sportsman Club on Saturday night.
Carmen Toby filled the pulpit at the Brookfield, Cowanesque and Knoxville Methodist churches on Sunday.
The Sisters-in-Faith will meet at the church on Thursday at 6 p.m. for their annual dinner meeting hosted by Carmen Toby. Please bring a dish to pass. Janet Watters is our group leader.
The Widows Mite will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. for their Monthly lunch at Perkins in Mansfield
The Men’s Brotherhood Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins in Mansfield.
Coffee hour following the church service was hosted by Martha Rusk and Jan and Bill Shumway. There was delicious food and lively conversation.
Get well wishes go out to Kathy and Rusty Fuhrer and Carol Baker
The Whitneyville Community Picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15 following the 10-11 a.m. church service on the church lawn. The picnic starts at 11:30-ish. Hot dogs, beverages and table service will be furnished. Please bring a dish to pass, your lawn chairs and a friend. People from Whitneyville, the surrounding area as well as friends from the other churches that Pastor Bill serves are invited. In other words, if you would like to join us, you are invited.
Linda Wheeler, Maylon Smith, Bruce and Deb Smith of Wellsboro, Brion and Doris Smith, of Mechanicsburg and Nate and Kirsten Smith and children of Ithaca attended the Miller reunion at Rexburg, N.Y. Linda, Mahlon, Bruce and Brion’s mother Laura was a Miller from Harrison Valley.
The Tioga County Fair is held this week at the fairgrounds here in Whitneyville. I hope you can visit the fair and support our local agricultural fair.