WELLSBORO – On Aug. 5, the Wellsboro High School gymnasium and common area were filled with vendors participating in the Senior Expo, sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett.
Open to seniors age 55 and over, their family members and caregivers, the expo featured dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district. Blood pressure screenings and hearing evaluations were performed on-site, and free COVID-19 test kits were available.
“This is a great event to get seniors out to see what’s available to them,” said Owlett.
Hundreds of seniors were treated to refreshments and information from vendors. An endless amount of free giveaways were on display for the taking.
“It’s a wonderful way to bring our vendors and stakeholders together, to talk about real services in our area that seniors might not otherwise be aware of,” said Owlett.
Tioga County commissioners were part of a surprise ceremony by Owlett and former state Rep. Matt Baker, bestowing the Matthew E. Baker Community Servant award to Dawn Pletcher, CEO/owner of Goodies for Our Troops.
Pletcher boxes and ships essential items for the U.S. military overseas and was thrilled to receive her award. “We have been doing this for over 17 years in two different spaces,” said Pletcher.
Baker said, “I don’t know how many hundreds or thousands of troops she has given joy to, but it is quite inspirational; she has done this from the bottom of her heart.”
For information on when the next expo will be held, follow Pa. State Rep. Clint Owlett on Facebook.