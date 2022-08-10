Dawn Pletcher recipient of Matt E. Baker Community Servant award
Buy Now

Pictured (l-r) are Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton; former Rep. Matthew E. Baker; Dawn Pletcher, CEO/owner of Goodies for Troops and recipient of the Matthew E. Baker Community Service award; Rep. Clint Owlett; Tioga County Commissioners Roger Bunn and Erick Coolidge.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

WELLSBORO – On Aug. 5, the Wellsboro High School gymnasium and common area were filled with vendors participating in the Senior Expo, sponsored by state Rep. Clint Owlett.

Open to seniors age 55 and over, their family members and caregivers, the expo featured dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district. Blood pressure screenings and hearing evaluations were performed on-site, and free COVID-19 test kits were available.

Tags

Trending Food Videos