Winnifred “Jean” Mace, daughter of the late James Lenard and Velva Asher Johson, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 88. She passed away peacefully in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania at the home of her daughter Debbi.
Jean was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister.
Born in Barbourville, Kentucky, she is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Earnest and four sisters, Pauline, Dora, Mary and Alice. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Mace.
Jean is survived by five sisters, Irene, Pat, Rose, Pamela, Sheila and two brothers, Jack and James. She is also survived by her children, Sandra Holloman, Bobby Schweingruber, Debbi (John) Doty, Bill (Mary) Mace, Laura Novak and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours are at Cobb Hampton Funeral Home in Barbourville Ky. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Service will start at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow.
