It’s a slow news week. I’m not sure if you’re aware of it, but the time between Christmas and New Year is not the newsiest time of the year. People are traveling or staying home and celebrating with family and friends.
It’s a tough gig if you’re a news organization. We were fortunate to have some news tips call in and we followed up on those, but there’s always a part of me that wonders “what if.”
Normally, I don’t worry too much about filling the paper. We typically fall into either the “just right” amount of articles and space or having more news than space to fit it all in. That’s a good spot to be in. When we have more stories than space, we try to re-schedule the items to appear the following week, if its still newsworthy.
But this week... well, this is the week where there’s often more space than news. So, being someone a tad big persnickety, I prepared Plan B by taking my camera and dogs for a walk on Sunday. It was bright, cool clouds overhead and intermittent sunshine to break up some of the gray.
It was looking like a pretty good year where I wouldn’t have to use the reserve plan (it did feel kind of self-glorifying), until I remembered a big last minute ad that had to go. It was scheduled to run Dec. 23, but because of illness in our small office, it got bumped a week.
Despite having to fill the open space last week and talking nearly non-stop about getting the ad finished during the week in between, someone (yes, that would be me) forgot to reserve space in the paper for the ad. When the realization hit Tuesday, there was only one option: figure it out.
In newspaper, you can’t just add a single page. You have to add at least two pages. Some publications, depending on how they are printed, require adding in increments of four or eight pages.
So now we’ve got an ad on one page and — lo and behold — 126 inches of space to fill on the extra page. So it was back to plan B.
Should it happen again, I’d love to have your photos and stories be our fallback plan. If you get a photo of a beautiful scene, a pet or wildlife, your kids at an event or something else you think should be in the newspaper, send it in. Our philosophy is if it’s important to you, we’ll try to figure out how to print it.
You can email photos, articles, news story suggestions or just your thoughts about how we’re doing to: news@tiogapublishing.com.
Thanks and have a safe and prosperous New Year!