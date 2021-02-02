A Lawrenceville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Bliss Road, Lawrence Township, on Jan. 31.
Erica E. Williamson, 42, was reportedly driving a small truck east on Bliss Road, just west of Heffner Hollow Road, during an active snow storm at around 12:30 p.m.
According to the state police in Mansfield, Williamson was reportedly driving too fast on the snow-covered roads when the truck left the south side of the road, traveled over the guiderail and rolled multiple times before coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment.
Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner. According to police, she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Lawrenceville fire department and EMS assisted on the scene.