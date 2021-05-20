WELLSBORO — Woodland Park renovations are nearing completion with a plan to reopen the park to the public after Laurel Festival.
At the May 17 meeting of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee, Executive Director Pete Herres said work is progressing and the weather is cooperating to complete the park within a few weeks.
Herres and Wellsboro Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. walked through the park prior to the meeting. Still to be done are installation of eight benches along the walking path, installing electric and lighting, striping the parking lots, installing parking stops and final grading.
Plans now call to reopen the park on Memorial Day to allow the Wellsboro Lions Club to hold its annual chicken barbecue. The event will be held in the parking lot next to the barbecue pavilion.
After that, the park will be re-closed to allow the poured-in-place base for the playgrounds to set.
The contractor, LandServe, will retain jurisdiction over the property until after the grass has been cut two times and 70% of the ground has a vegetative cover, ie, grass.
Once completed, visitors to the park will no longer be allowed to drive through a loop. Instead, they will park in one of two lots and walk to the pavilions or playgrounds.
Bicycles and skateboards are also prohibited on the paths, which have a grade for handicapped accessibility.
Pavilion reservations are now being accepted after Laurel Festival starting on Monday, June 21.
As the country, state and borough reopen from the coronavirus pandemic, Herres reported that Packer Pool is scheduled to reopen June 9. The senior center on Queen Street will reopen June 1 as long as the CDC guidance remains as it is now, Herres said.
He also anticipates working with Step Outdoors to offer outdoor programs this summer.