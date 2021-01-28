WELLSBORO — Woodland Park is paused for winter during the first phase of a four-part renovation, with the hope that work will resume soon.
Pete Herres, executive director of the Wellsboro Department of Parks and Recreation, announced at the Jan. 25 meeting that the December snowstorm that dropped more than two feet of snow effectively halted work by the contractor, Land Serve, Inc. of Boalsburg. Until then, much of the work had progressed as expected.
“If not for the snow and ice, I think they would have made more progress,” Herres said.
Work on the barbecue pavilion halted in mid-construction. The project, originally scheduled for completion in November 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19 and the delay of bidding.
However, Herres said the other components for which the borough is responsible, are making progress. The eight benches along the walkway have been delivered and assembled. Ten gaslights have been converted to LED lights, painted and await installation. The barbecue grills have been delivered, as has an eight-foot picnic table with handicapped accessibility. In a few weeks, the pavilion will be delivered followed by new playground equipment, Herres said.
If Land Serve returns to the park, work may have to halt Feb. 28. That’s when the grant contract expires, Herres said. The borough secured a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, which will cover 50% of the project costs. In-kind labor and donations will cover the remainder.
In September 2020, the borough applied to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which oversees the grant, to extend the term of the grant contract due to the delayed start. The request is sitting on the state portal, as well as the second request submitted in January. The grant expires as of Feb. 28.
Without the extension, any further work at the park may not be reimbursed through the grant, Herres said. That could postpone completion of the project even further or, said Scot Boyce Jr., borough manager, the borough could use Act 13 impact fees to cover any shortfall.
“We’re waiting on $300,000 of a $900,000 project,” Herres said.
The funds already pulled down should cover the work completed to date, but “I’ve got a $150,000 playground coming with payment due 15 days after delivery.”
Herres is still seeking sponsors for seven of the eight memorial benches to be placed in the park. The cost of a bench, including the plaque, is $1,800.
The park is closed while the contractor removes the driveway, establishes new parking areas and constructs a barbecue pit. A walking path with benches and “gas lights” will connect areas of the park.
A new playground will be located close to the main pavilion, and a second pavilion replaced. The basketball court will be returned to grass and serve as an area for overflow parking.
The second through fourth phases include: enhancing the forest trail and constructing a gazebo, building two new basketball courts and enhancing the trailhead, and creating traffic-slowing boulevards on Bryden Street.
Total project costs are estimated to total more than $2 million.