Contributors to the park rehabilitation included:

  • DCNR grant - $427,200
  • Wellsboro Social Club - $30,000
  • Packer Foundation - $25,000
  • Tabor Foundation - $25,000
  • Knox Etner Foundation - $30,000
  • Mary Worthington Foundation - $20,000
  • Jon Banik Estate through Lions Club - $40,000
  • Laurel Health Foundation - $150,000
  • Sweet Foundation - $25,000
  • Borough Contribution - $55,000
  • Wellsboro Foundation - $20,000

Contractors and contributors:

  • LandServ Inc. - general contractor
  • Kevin Borden - electric contractor, gaslight installation
  • Brian O'Shea - stained new pavilion
  • Priset Construction - new sidewalk
  • YSM Landscape Architects - project oversight, permitting
  • RK Webster engineering - utility and stormwater design
  • Wetmore Survey - survey
  • Wellsboro Department of Public works - Mark Dieffenbach, Ray Statts, Jason Dilly, Brian Blackwell, David Statts
  • TreeMasters, LLC - tree removal
  • Mark Breon - stump removal and clean-up
  • Lions Club - materials and manpower to seal barbecue pit
  • Gehman Iron - handrails and iron railing at barbecue pit
  • John Freligh - bench assembly and gaslight LED conversion

