Contributors to the park rehabilitation included:
- DCNR grant - $427,200
- Wellsboro Social Club - $30,000
- Packer Foundation - $25,000
- Tabor Foundation - $25,000
- Knox Etner Foundation - $30,000
- Mary Worthington Foundation - $20,000
- Jon Banik Estate through Lions Club - $40,000
- Laurel Health Foundation - $150,000
- Sweet Foundation - $25,000
- Borough Contribution - $55,000
- Wellsboro Foundation - $20,000
Contractors and contributors:
- LandServ Inc. - general contractor
- Kevin Borden - electric contractor, gaslight installation
- Brian O'Shea - stained new pavilion
- Priset Construction - new sidewalk
- YSM Landscape Architects - project oversight, permitting
- RK Webster engineering - utility and stormwater design
- Wetmore Survey - survey
- Wellsboro Department of Public works - Mark Dieffenbach, Ray Statts, Jason Dilly, Brian Blackwell, David Statts
- TreeMasters, LLC - tree removal
- Mark Breon - stump removal and clean-up
- Lions Club - materials and manpower to seal barbecue pit
- Gehman Iron - handrails and iron railing at barbecue pit
- John Freligh - bench assembly and gaslight LED conversion