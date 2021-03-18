WELLSBORO — Construction at Woodland Park has restarted after the winter break and, if everything goes as planned, should reopen to the public by Memorial Day.
Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director Pete Herres reported the status of the park at the March 15 meeting. The contract for the project, funded 50% by a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, was set to expire Feb. 28. The borough received an extension to the contract because of delays caused by COVID-19.
Work began to install the new upper pavilion and construction of the playground will begin soon. Once that is finished, LandServe, the contractor, will begin pouring concrete aprons and bench pads, as well as pavilion floors and cornhole courts. Construction of a barbecue pavilion will probably begin within two weeks, said Herres.
The final step in the project will be the poured-in-place rubberized surface for the playground, tentatively scheduled for May 17. The rubber has to cure at least a week before it can be put into use.
The park is in the first of four phases of reconstruction. Work includes removing a driving loop, creating parking areas, relocating a playground and creating an ADA-accessible walking path. The second through fourth phases include: enhancing the forest trail and constructing a gazebo, building two new basketball courts and enhancing the trailhead, and creating traffic-slowing boulevards on Bryden Street.
All four phases are estimated to total more than $2 million.
In related matters, Herres reported that the boat dock at Hamilton Lake has been removed from the lake. The dock was removed from the pilings during a high water and ice event in January. The damaged dock will cost about $600 to repair, said Herres. It is out of commission until repairs are completed.
The boat launch has been cleaned with debris and mud removed.
Ice rink
Committee member Lou Prevost reported on a potential site for an ice skating rink. The site would be close to the downtown, have off-street parking and could house a 60- by 120-foot rink from December through March, said Prevost.
If the temporary rink, which could hold up to 250 skaters, is popular, the borough could investigate a covered, semi-permanent rink.
“Wellsboro is a destination. In order to keep pace, we need to have something to bring them here and keep them here,” Herres said.