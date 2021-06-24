WELLSBORO — Bryden Street reopened Tuesday afternoon, June 22, allowing traffic to flow past the newly-renovated Woodland Park.
However, events and the official reopening are stalled until the grass has had a chance to regrow. The full reopening is now set for Independence Day weekend.
The Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Committee toured the park as part of the June 21 meeting.
One of the most significant changes is the elimination of the gravel road looping through the park. A handicapped-accessible pedestrian path now connects the upper pavilion to the upper playground, lower pavilion and barbecue pit. Bicycles, scooters and skateboards are prohibited on the path.
Three small parking areas are distributed along the western side of the park: 12 spaces with the upper lot, 14 at the lower and 20 next to the barbecue pit.
The Lions Club did hold its traditional Memorial Day chicken barbecue, which resulted in damage to the firepit. That will be repaired, said Pete Herres, executive director of the parks and recreation department.
Additionally, a healthcare career recruitment event was held at the park on Wednesday.
The former playground equipment remains in place, although a new playground is located between both pavilions. The playground is blocked off while the poured-in-place safety base cures.
Pavilion reservations are now being accepted by calling 570-724-0300.