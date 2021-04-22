WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lions Club should be able to hold its traditional Memorial Day chicken barbecue.
That was the word from Pete Herres, executive director of the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Department, at the April 19 meeting.
No vote was taken due to a lack of quorum; the meeting was for informational purposes only.
Herres said he expects the Lions Club will be able to use the new barbecue pit and parking area to funnel traffic arriving to pick up chicken.
There still may be work to be completed, but the park should be nearly finished by that time/
To date, the contractor has erected the upper pavilion in its new location, which will offer more privacy, said Herres. The unfinished underside will be stained and sealed once warmer weather arrives.
Warm weather is also necessary for the poured in place surface on the playground areas, he said. That requires temperatures of 55 degrees for 24-48 hours.
Concrete is being poured for the walkways, bench areas and cornhole courts. Parking areas are being prepared for subsurface and asphalt.
Once Phase 1 is completed, there will be no traffic through Woodland Park. Users will park at the edge and use the walkways to travel to the different areas.
Those walkways will be lit by LED “gas” lights and include eight benches, except with backs, and trash receptacles like those used in downtown Wellsboro.
Each pavilion will be equipped with a security light that comes on at dark and the park security system will be expanded, Herres said.
The project, which costs just less than $1 million, is true to the master plan.
In several public forums, residents and park users gave input on what they wanted at the 30-acre park.
A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant covered about half the cost; the borough received donations from individuals and groups to cover the bulk of the remaining costs.
Once completed, the borough will look for funding opportunities for Phase 2, which includes development of trails, construction of an octagonal pavilion, handicapped accessibility and additional parking across Bryden Street.
Phase 3 would include construction of basketball courts and the trail head at the top of Park Hill; Phase 4 is creation of traffic-slowing boulevards on Bryden Street.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 17, possibly at Woodland Park.