WELLSBORO — As the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee transitions to an authority, work continues guided by the new department manager Brian Kennedy.
Kennedy reported on the progress of several projects at a committee meeting on April 25, including the progress toward the new authority.
Historically, the recreation committee was a partnership between three entities: Wellsboro Borough, Wellsboro Area School District and UPMC Wellsboro, formerly Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital. Each partner had two members on the committee and appointed a third at-large member. The authority will have seven members, three each from borough and the school district and one at-large member appointed by both.
Authorities are still working on the agreement, said borough secretary Amy Kane Perry. They hope to have it settled by June.
Committee members questioned funding for the authority. Perry said the new authority will have oversight over bills, although the borough will remain responsible for the parks. Each program offered by the recreation department is intended to be self-sustaining. Each program has the ability to set aside funds for larger projects.
The department has a fund to cover those costs which are not covered by the fees, however those funds are not being replaced, said Perry.
Those adult programs that do not collect fees have no funds available to purchase new materials, such as balls, or replace damaged items, like basketball nets or rims, said committee members.
Some members opined that the authority may need to assess whether all adult programs need to pay some amount.
Flag football
In March, the committee discussed a flag football program. Kennedy met with school representatives and determined there is interest in a flag football program, possibly a summer program this year. It would be small teams of five or six players, co-ed teams and would play across the football field so multiple games could be held at the same time.
Kennedy also provided an update on other projects:
- The Woodland Park barbecue pit has been repaired. Controlled burns are scheduled for early May so the pit will be ready for the Lions Club Memorial Day chicken barbecue. The department is also looking to place a historic horse watering trough in the park, along with a kiosk of historical information. Bathrooms are being repaired
- Preparations to open Packer Park pool are underway. The fountain pit at Wynken, Blynken and Nod statue will be repaired.
- The dock at Hamilton Lake is being repaired.
- Little League received a grant for picnic tables at the Charleston Street Ball Fields. Dugout roofs and new benches are going in at the Meade Street fields.
- Restoration is complete on the downtown benches. Committee member Lou Prevost suggested that the dedication plates also be renovated as many are illegible.