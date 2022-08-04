WELLSBORO — A new program to enhance workforce development will be launched this year involving all three school districts, BLaST Intermediate Unit, Develop Tioga and other partners.

Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, and Rachel Gibboney, coordinator of professional learning with BLaST, attended the Aug. 2 work session to discuss Tioga Works, a workforce readiness program.

