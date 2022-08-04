WELLSBORO — A new program to enhance workforce development will be launched this year involving all three school districts, BLaST Intermediate Unit, Develop Tioga and other partners.
Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, and Rachel Gibboney, coordinator of professional learning with BLaST, attended the Aug. 2 work session to discuss Tioga Works, a workforce readiness program.
With the three county school districts and other partners, Develop Tioga secured a two-year $450,000 PA Smart Grant from the Department of Education. It was one of 46 grants awarded from 150-plus applications.
The funds will be used to develop new career and technical education offerings in each school district: health careers in Wellsboro, computer science and auto mechanics in Southern Tioga, and agriculture in Northern Tioga, and develop soft skills, credentialing and internship opportunities for students.
Each district will build its own pre-apprenticeship or career program, the first pillar of the program, said Hamilton.
From there, Tioga Works will develop an online database of credentialing earned by students and postings of available jobs and internship opportunities. Businesses and industries can see which students have credentials that would be useful for them. Eventually, the credentialing and job opportunities could be expanded to adults in the community, said Gibboney.
The third pillar is serving as a vehicle for a series of stackable, work-ready skills credentials sought by local business and industry.
The program will allow Tioga County, which is only one of four counties without a career and technical training center, to become the first Pennsylvania county to obtain a “Work Ready Community” designation, Gibboney said.
“It’s a lot of work, but we’re very excited to work strategically,” she said.
The official launch date is Oct. 20. Eventually, Gibboney said, she hopes that students in any school district can take advantage of the career training available in the county.
“It should not matter what school district you live in; you should have the same opportunities,” she said.
Directors also listened to a presentation by Apptegy, a company that produces and integrates communications systems for school districts. If approved by the board, the company would create a website and mobile app that would allow administrators and approved faculty and students to create content for the district.
The system could be set up to give different permissions to individuals; an administrator can review content before it goes “live.”
The system would push information through to all social media, the website and the app.
It would also incorporate the school district’s message system.
The first year cost would be $19,000 and $10,000 annually thereafter. The district’s current website costs $10,000.
In addition, the app would allow the district to eliminate its current messaging system, which costs $3,000 annually.
In a related issue, Middle School Vice Principal Todd Outman said the district is considering the NFHS School Broadcast Program. At no cost to the district, the program would install cameras on the football field and in the high school gymnasium to broadcast sporting events or any event that takes place in those areas, such as a graduation.
Parents and community members would pay a small fee — either by game or annually — to watch.