WELLSBORO — On Dec. 19, the coldest and snowiest Saturday in recent memory, local students, current and former military personnel, and community volunteers ventured out to participate in Wreaths Across America in Wellsboro.
The ceremony began at noon at Wellsboro High School, where Natasha Maddox of the Grand Canyon FFA at Wellsboro High School read a statement of appreciation for veterans, “They are the reason we can say what we want, can travel from end to end of this country without asking permission, can worship however we want.”
Approximately 100 people attended, some viewing the ceremony inside their vehicles. The National Anthem was sung (recorded) by the Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir; additional patriotic music was provided by a bagpiper and bugler from the Tioga County Color Guard who stood at attention during the ceremony.
Maddox introduced six local current and former members of the Armed Forces; they each presented a wreath honoring the four branches of the U.S. military, the Merchant Marines, Coast Guard and POW/MIAs.
Volunteers then proceeded to Wellsboro Cemetery, where 440 graves waited to be adorned with a Christmas wreath. The wreaths were assembled by the Wellsboro High School chapter of FFA.
Melanie Berndtson teaches agriscience at Wellsboro High School and is a WHS advisor for Wreaths Across America.
“We are so thrilled to be doing this project for the second year,” Berndtson said. “Veterans’ causes are so important; I am so glad that my students are taking part so that they have the ability to make a personal connection with veterans and strengthen that bond – as well as teach others and give back to the community.”
Emma Coolidge, Grand Canyon FFA president, said, “We started last year, and my sister Nina did some research on it and we decided to come out and do this for our community and for the veterans that are in the cemetery. It’s a really good idea to honor our veterans, and to make our community more involved and aware of the veterans.”
Families piled wreaths on plastic sleds and dragged them through feet of accumulated snow to waiting graves, each marked with a small American flag. Tracy Culkins and her daughters hiked uphill to place a wreath while her husband, Retired Master Sergeant Tad Culkins, pursued the more remote graves in the cemetery.
“We’re doing this to honor the veterans,” Zadie Culkins explained.
Wreaths Across America is a national movement that, since 1992, has aimed to educate and involve communities in appreciation of the U.S. veterans resting in local cemeteries. Local co-sponsors include the Grand Canyon FFA and Tioga County FFA Alumni and supporters. For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.