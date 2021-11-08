The Tioga County Elections Office has added write-in and absentee/mail-in votes to the unofficial results posted for the five director positions on the Wellsboro Area School District.
With those votes, unofficial winners for the four four-year terms are Christopher Gastrock, Meagan McConnell, Albert Bieber and Noyes Lawton. In the two-year race, incumbent Wayne Hackett is the unofficial winner.
Gastrock was the only candidate whose name was on the ballot. McConnell, Bieber, Lawton and Hackett campaigned together on a Parents' Choice platform.
Unofficial results for the four-year terms are:
- Christopher Gastrock - 2,216 in Tioga County plus 46 in Lycoming, total 2,262
- Meagan McConnell - 1,438 write-ins in Tioga County plus 35 Lycoming, total 1,4,73
- Albert Bieber - 1,431 write-ins in Tioga plus 36 Lycoming, total 1,467
- Noyes Lawton - 1,397 write-ins in Tioga plus 35 Lycoming, total 1,433
- Rebecca Charles - 1,193 Tioga plus 24 Lycoming, total 1,217
- Mattnew Feil - 1,151 Tioga plus 32 Lycoming, total 1,183
- Carrie Heath - 982 Tioga plus 10 Lycoming, total 992
- Shawndra Holderby - 978 Tioga plus 44 Lycoming, 1,022
- Wayne Hackett - 184 write-ins in Tioga plus 3 in Lycoming, 187
For the two-year term, unofficial results are:
- Wayne Hackett - 1,316 write-ins in Tioga plus 29 Lycoming, total 1,345
- Kate Gilligan - 1,165 Tioga plus 27 Lycoming, total 1,192
- Al Bieber - 17 write-ins in Tioga County