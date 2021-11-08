Write-in, mail-in and absentee ballots have been added to the unofficial counts posted by the Tioga County Office of Elections.
Some of the borough council races are clearer than they were immediately following the Municipal Election on Nov. 2.
The unofficial results are:
- Blossburg Borough - four four-year terms: Timothy Martin 212, Kenneth Johnson 211, Jolene M. Hall 200, James J. Rakowski 200, Nicholas Hults 74
- Elkland - four four-year terms: Rick Collins 173, Peter VanGorden 138, Craig Stewart 125, Michael Jones 121, Timothy Whitney 118, Penny Jeffers 104; two two-year terms: Francis Mark Kohut 185, write-in Michael Jones 14, write-in Penny Jeffers 9
- Knoxville - three four-year terms: John Mascho 102, Brandon M. Fuhrer 84, Carl E. Cox Sr. 80, write-ins 7; one two-year term: write-in Clifford Stermer 4, write-in Devon Lehman 2
- Lawrenceville - three four-year terms: Robert Penzone Jr. 103, Michelle V. Courtright 99, Cynthia Burrows 80, Diana McCullough 72, write-in Bradley Stone 55, write-in Michael Zimmerman 30; one two-year term: Glenard Eddie Wetzel 113, write-ins 48
- Liberty - three four-year terms: Tracy Gregory 48, Brian Ferris 37, write-in Richard Foresman 7
- Mansfield - three four-year terms: Steven McCloskey 265, William Schlosser 206, Adrianne McEvoy 164; one two-year term: Karrie Verno 219
- Roseville Borough - four four-year terms - Michael Bergstrom 36, Harry Morgan 35, write-in Dale McKay 5, write-in Tom Jenney 4
- Tioga - three four-year terms: William Preston 64, Doreen Burnside 63, write-in Allen Brooks 46, write-in Brennan Wood 43
- Wellsboro - Ward 1, one four-year term: F. Craig West 259, write-ins 32; Ward 2, two four-year terms: Matthew S. DeCamp 344, Kevin Declan Clark 155, write-in Rachel Smith 131, write-in Angelo Serva 125
- Westfield - three four-year terms: Roger D. McCullen 151, Denis Landry 85, write-in Lorie Card 23, write-in Susan Adams-Streeter 14, write-in Carissa Grossman 13, write-in Faun James 5; one two-year term: write-in Elizabeth Rowland 21, write-in Carissa Grossman 8, write-in Lorie Card 4