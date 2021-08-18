This year marks the 20th anniversary since the day when terrorists used airliners to create chaos and caused the loss of more than 1,000 lives, the destruction of the Twin Towers, damage to the Pentagon was damaged and a plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
To remember, to honor and to reflect on that day and the lives lost and affected from it, Tioga Publishing is creating a special section to be included in the Sept. 9 newspapers.
We’re asking readers to share their remembrances and thoughts on this day. What do you remember about that day and the days following it? What moved you? Where were you when you heard the news? If you’re too young to remember or it happened before you were born, share with us what Patriot Day means to you?
You can submit your memories, your thoughts and even photos by emailing news@tiogapublishing.com or calling 570-724-2287, ext. 2 by Aug. 31.