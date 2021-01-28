WELLSBORO — Nearly 20 people turned out for a hearing on the variance request of a Wellsboro couple to allow them to keep chickens in the borough.
The zoning hearing board of Timothy Sick, Blake Maxson and Harlan Crawford heard testimony Jan. 26 for a variance allowing Anna Wales and Raquel Rogers to keep poultry at 30 Bodine Street. No decision was made Tuesday, but is expected before the 45 days allowed.
Before the zoning board can decide whether to award the variance or not, it must first determine whether it has authority to do so, according to attorneys representing the borough and the property owners.
Ann Leete, representing Wales and Rogers, argued the decision falls to the zoning hearing board because the borough’s animal ordinance fails to allow for use of some animals, including poultry. Furthermore, she said, the animal ordinance effectively functions as a land use ordinance by restricting which animals can be kept according to property sizes.
“If it looks like a zoning ordinance and operates like a zoning ordinance, then it is within the definition of a land use ordinance,” Leete said.
The borough solicitor, Bill Stokes, responded that the animal ordinance is a general policing ordinance enacted for the health and welfare of borough residents. Borough ordinances do allow for commercial agricultural activities, which does not apply here as the chickens are for personal use. The ordinance also allows for keeping of birds entirely inside a dwelling, Stokes said.
To receive a variance, Leete said her clients have to prove four things: the municipality knew violations were happening for an extended period and failed to enforce the ordinance, Wales and Rogers acted in good faith, the pair made a substantial investment, and denying the variance would impose an unnecessary hardship.
During their testimony, Wales and Rogers told how they acquired their first flock in 2015 and kept the birds for three years until a predator killed all the birds in 2018. They began their second flock in 2020, spending approximately $2,600 to repair the coop, purchase the screened cage, and install landscaping to screen the animals from the road and neighbors.
Neighbors Steve Gastrock, Ryan Jones, Shirley Langs, Tim Cole and Selby Pier testified to the history of keeping livestock on Bodine Street both before and after adoption of the borough’s Animal Ordinance in 1993. They said the coop is well-built, kept “immaculately” clean and birds are not a nuisance.
Several borough residents also spoke in support of keeping poultry. Veterinarian Kristine Shaw said she had chickens at her Morris Lane home and received notice that she was in violation, prompting her to remove the birds and consider whether she wants to continue to live in the borough.
“This is what the whole thing is about: there are a handful of people who want chickens and want a little flexibility in the ordinance,” Shaw said. “There is no path to getting chickens as it is now.”
Others spoke of how cities and the suburbs have ordinances allowing for the keeping of small livestock under certain conditions, but Wellsboro does not.
“I’m proud to live here because of the rural nature, but to think you can have chickens in the suburbs but not here is crazy,” said one resident.
Others took the borough to task for their actions.
“It’s embarrassing to the community to see a $7,000 fine in the paper for keeping chickens,” said Skip Shaw. “I’d be embarrassed to be on borough council.”
The board adjourned after nearly two hours of testimony. They have 45 days to make a decision, but will be as quick as they can, said Bruce Vickery, zoning hearing board solicitor.
A hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the district court on a citation filed by the borough which would have levied a fine or more than $7,000 has been continued, according to District Judge Rob Repard. The continuance was at the request of Leete to await the outcome of the zoning hearing board’s decision.