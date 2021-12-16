MANSFIELD – Borough council passed its $1.5 million 2022 budget with no tax increase during the Dec. 8 meeting. Sewer and water rates for 2022 will also remain the same.
At the time of the meeting, interviews for the public works position left vacant last summer were still being conducted by the personnel committee, borough manager Chris McGann said.
“Council authorized the committee to hire their choice for the position and we will be officially ratify that at the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting,” he said.
The second lowest bid for conducting a study and providing recommendation on options for remediating flooding in the borough from failure of the 50-year old arch pipe was awarded to Larson Design Company for $32,000.
The 10 bids received ranged from a low bid of $28,850 to a high bid of $113,500.
“Council went with Larson because they will provide grant writing services at no additional cost to the borough,” McGann said. The first $14,724 will be taken from the remaining balance of flood mitigation appropriation funds, and the remainder come from the general fund.
McGann recommended council “continue to move forward as this is a pressing public safety concern.”
“The arch pipe proposal is an initial step in correcting the systematic problem with the drainage system. This study will look at alternatives for this this work as well as projected costs,” McGann said.
Working with the borough engineer, Jimmie Joe Carl, borough officials have identified three possible projects to mitigate the flood threat, including replacement of the arch pipe under Smythe Park, upstream retention basins and a combination of in-place repairs and open channels in the area between the Clinton Street inlet and Smythe Park, McGann added.
The project is expected to take multiple years, he said.
In other business, council agreed to recognize long time tax collector Janice Colegrove’s service to the borough and approved an agreement with Tioga County for real estate tax collection at a rate of $2.25 per bill. Colegrove was first elected to the position in 1993 and served nearly three decades before deciding not to accept the position after she was re-elected.
In other business, council:
- Accepted a bid from Dandy Mini Mart for diesel fuel at five cents below the posted price. Unleaded gasoline will be obtained using a state program provided credit card.
- Authorized McGann to send letters to residents in the Meadow Street mobile home park reminding them of the borough ordinance against feeding stray cats after a letter was received from park owner Gary Butters regarding the matter.