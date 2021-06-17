MANSFIELD – Borough council here is actively seeking candidates for the borough’s police department, and having to spend more than it would like to do it, according to borough manager Chris McGann.
McGann told council at the June 9 meeting that the borough has spent almost $2,500 on ads looking for a police officer over the past few weeks using several different publications.
“This is the second round of ads,” he said.
The department needs to fill a vacant fourth full-time position, left vacant after an officer was suspended March 31 for an online racist rant he made in March and later removed from duty permanently April 8.
The department currently has three full-time officers, three part-time officers and Chief Merle Garrison and “needs to expand its pool,” according to councilman Steve McCloskey.
“Part of the problem is there is a dearth of candidates system wide, and we are also caught in between when all the police academies graduated at the same time, which was last November” he said.
Garrison noted the Mansfield University police academy “used to do two classes, with a 30-student maximum, but that number was down the last go round,” Garrison said. “And quite a few failed out,” he added.
Council also heard from McGann about the municipal swimming pool opening.
“The pool will officially open on Monday, June 14 with all repairs done,” McGann said. Nine lifeguards have been hired and more would be helpful, he said. Anyone interested can email McGann at mansfieldmanager@ptd.net.
“There is a little more work that needs to be done on the slide which is still spraying out some water because it needs some repairs to the motor,” he added.
He noted that about 5,000 gallons of water per day is leaking out, but that is an improvement over previous years, he said. McGann said a report at the end of the season would be prepared for council.
Finance committee member Rob Fitzgerald reported that the borough has collected 96% of real estate taxes, crediting the federal government’s stimulus payments as helping property owners to take advantage of the early payment discount.
On the upgrades to the walking/bike path that starts in the borough and traverses to the Army Corps recreation area south of town, McCloskey noted that the Army Corps has committed to work with the borough to complete the project, which was delayed last year because of the pandemic.
Council unanimously approved the application for a multi-modal grant for $205,740 to be used for trail project.
“We already committed $75,000 from Act 13 moneys,” McGann said. “There’s been upgrades to the plaza and drainage.”
About $15,000 to limestone has been put in around the borough garage to remove traffic dust. Because the projects bids came back lower than projected, Corey Street, which leads back to the walking path, will be repaired.
“For the first time in three years we feel we are close to getting something done,” McCloskey added. “So you can now park in the plaza parking lot and get down to the trail, but a ramp to make it ADA accessible still needs to be put in.”
In other business, council:
Agreed to enter into an agreement with Northeastern Drug and Alcohol testing, Covington, for all employees, current and future, to be funded on an as needed basis.
Approved a change order request from McGann of up to $30,000 for repairs to asphalt curbing on St. James Street and Townview Drive.
- Agreed to pay employees one-time bonuses in varying amounts from the American Rescue Plan money received by the borough. The rest of the nearly $300,000 will be put towards the water/sewer project.
- Agreed to apply for a Pennsylvania Historic Commission grant to pay for digitization of the full-sized street maps and plans currently stored at the borough office.