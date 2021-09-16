MANSFIELD – Following a recommendation by both the finance and public safety committees and information brought forth at the Aug. 11 council meeting, borough council voted unanimously to hire two part-time as-needed humane officers, Khrys Knecht and Pamela Steward. The borough’s solicitor, Jeff Loomis, came up with the original idea to hire the two women, according to borough manager Chris McGann.
Council also approved a bid HRI of $60,387.50 to install stone around the borough shop and restore Corey Street. A second bid submitted, from Hawbaker, was for $65,145.
Council budgeted $60,000 for the project, said councilman Steve McCloskey.
“So we’re in range. And we have the money to do it, so let’s get some stuff done,” said borough president Bob Strohecker. The contract was approved subject to final review of the borough solicitor and engineer. The project is funded with money set aside for the infrastructure project.
Prospect Street work is also to be completed at a cost of $9,000, also from the infrastructure project funds.
“After the work was done on the road, we seal coated it but the base was done inappropriately. This is to make it done appropriately,” Strohecker said. The project also falls within the $300,000 allocated for street repairs, he added.
The Mansfield Municipal swimming pool has closed for the season, but still apparently has a leak, Strohecker said, according to the “big water bill” of more than $5,600 for August.
Council also learned from safety committee chair Will Schlosser that the arch pipe at the sink hole on Smythe Park has been repaired, but “there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
“We haven’t had a real intense rain but the rains we’ve had haven’t affected the borough. Racks still have to be put in at the (university’s) ball field. Part three will be putting a cement block between the sink hole and the levee, so we can get down in there and inspect it,” he added.
There is also some temporary repair work in the park that needs to be done to reinforce the pipe from the Pump n Pantry to the river, Schlosser said.
When the pipe was scoped, they “found that the pipe near the Cast and Crew runs all the way over to the toe grid as well. Flooding there is from a constriction and if we remove those two constrictions that is huge,” Strohecker added.
In other business, council
- Approved the MOU and collective bargaining agreement for non-uniformed employees, with two minor corrections. All six borough crew positions are rotating for either water, sewer or public works with the starting wage remaining at $14.14. The agreements became effective Sept. 11.
- Approved a resolution honoring the late Dr. Robert Swinsick, who served on borough council from 1976-2007 and as president from 1984-2007.
- Approved sidewalk repairs on Extension Street, caused by tree roots, funded by infrastructure project funds.