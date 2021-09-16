MANSFIELD — About 100 people attended ceremonies Saturday remembering those lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Several local officials and members of the American Legion Post 478 conducted or spoke at at the Veterans Memorial Park.
Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton, who was mayor of Mansfield in 2001 and spoke at the first Patriot Day ceremony, spoke again at the 20th anniversary.
Congressman Fred Keller, who replaced Joe Scarnati in 2017, told attendees that the terrorists who attacked America that day didn’t do anything to destroy the American spirit. Instead, he said, “We came together, as we always do, with the foundational beliefs that we strive to fight for every day.”
“We think of our first responders who ran to help those who were suffering on that horrendous day,” he added.
“We remember our veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. That is what we are here today to remember. We owe it to the 2,996 lives who perished that we always remember and pass it on to the next generation,” Keller said.
State Sen. Cris Dush, a retired master sergeant with the 193rd, said that is a unique opportunity to recognize both the first responders, many of whom were serving in the military but also dedicating their lives as first responders, and who “didn’t run away from danger, they ran to it.”
In the days of the Old Testament in the Bible, Dush noted that God “instructed that markers be set up as a remembrance.”
The sign, designating the bridge over the Tioga River as Mansfield Veterans Memorial Park Bridge, is such a remembrance, Dush said.
“When young people travel across this bridge, and they are talking about those who made sacrifices for their country, they can remember,” he added.
Hamilton said he had just started a class on the Main Street and Elm Street projects at the Penn Wells Hotel, when he heard the news about a plane hitting Tower One of the World Trade Center.
As an emergency services provider, Hamilton said he and others were ready to respond to the tragedy in New York City, but “we never got the call.”
He pointed out the 13 mum plants with American flags in front of the Veterans Park monument, placed there by Steve Allen.
“We have before us these mums and flags to represent the 13 fallen service members from two weeks ago,” he said, and called for a moment of silence in honor of the fallen service members at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport as the United States was conducting the evacuation of refugees,” he said.
Finally, Hamilton talked about the call of duty for every American born in this country.
“On Sept. 12, 2001, this nation became one; we were all in. We had flags flying, music was created, and there was community support. Twenty years later, maybe not so much. We need to get back to where we were on that Sept. 12,” he said.
“My prayer today is that you would believe and act on your call of duty. Listen and have strong debates with true facts. Americans with unity, duty and pride in our land. Let it begin right here in Mansfield,” concluded Hamilton.