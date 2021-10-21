MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Lions Club celebrated their 80th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 16 with a banquet at the fire hall community room here.
Club President Sarah Colegrove opened the event with a call for “this great club to go forth and serve for another 80 years.”
The Lions Club was formed in Mansfield on Sept. 4, 1940 with 35 members. Last year was the actual 80th anniversary but because of COVID-19 protocols the event was postponed to this year.
State Rep. Clint Owlett and Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton both read resolutions from their respective government bodies recognizing the 80 years of community service provided to the area by the club.
Among the projects spearheaded by the Lions Club over the years are the Lions Club pavilion in Smythe Park, municipal pool projects, obtaining a grant to rebuild the pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park, providing help to local fire victims and those in need of eyeglasses, and “immeasurable contributions designed to enhance the quality of life” of those in the community, Owlett said.
Lions Club International Director Larry Edwards also lauded the Mansfield Club, saying “this club has done an awesome job.”
According to number of years of service, two Lions in attendance were recognized for 50 years or more, Jerry Rumsey and John Kearns, Rumsey since 1967 and Kearns since 1971. Three others were recognized for 40 years or more: Tony Fiamingo with 47 years, David Flesch with 42 years and Dick Colegrove with 41 years. Jon Clark has been a Lion for 38 years, Paul Plowcha for 37 years, Gary Wilston for 35 years and Dr. John Maris, secretary of the club, for 31 years.
Sylvia Crossen, club “Lion Tamer” and a 22-year member, was honored by Edwards with a special pin for the number of new Lions she has recruited and mentored: 10.
Kearns and Rumsey were honored with pins for their more than 50 years of service.
Deb Colegrove, a Lion for 13 years and immediate past president, was honored by Edwards with a certificate of appreciation for her “service from the heart” and involvement with multiple projects. Sarah Colegrove was also honored by Edwards for her “commitment to kindness.”
“The caring men and women of this club and their passion for service is the heartbeat that sustains us,” he said.
“Keep doing what you are doing, and I’m pretty sure 10 years from now you will be doing what you are doing right now,” Edwards said.