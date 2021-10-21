MANSFIELD – According to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, the borough saw a “dramatic” decrease in population since the last national census in 2010.
The announcement by Borough Manager Chris McGann that the borough’s population decreased by nearly 22% was made during the borough’s Wednesday, Oct. 13 meeting, adding that only 44 other boroughs in the state had a larger percentage decrease than Mansfield.
With the borough’s population officially standing at 2,839 people, “that means we have 670 fewer people than 10 years ago,” McGann said.
In response to a question from a councilman, McGann noted that the university’s count was accurate even though last year’s classes were interrupted by COVID.
“There was no undercounting from MU, even though the census didn’t take place until after the university closed,” he said.
According to a statement from the university included in McGann’s report, the university was “able to submit a spreadsheet with enrollment data for all students.”
Even though most state system schools dropped in enrollment this year, MU and one other state system university had slight increases, McGann added.
The drop in population will bring challenges for the foreseeable future, he said.
“The census will have an effect for the next 10 years; we keep on losing real estate taxes rather than gaining, it’s going to be hard. We’re anticipating less employees at MU as well, and it will be hard for us to make up the losses,” McGann said.
“We will see decreases in liquid fuels and Act 13 funds; about $10,000 less in liquid fuels funds, which is partially determined by population,” he added.
Despite the projected losses in revenue, the finance committee reported that there will likely not be a property tax increase or sewer rate necessary in 2022.
McGann also announced that leaf pick-up was set to begin on Monday, Oct. 18.
Council also:
- Approved allowing McGann to send out requests for proposals to engineer replacement of the 50-year-old drainage pipe that runs under the borough and Smythe Park to the Tioga River known as the arch pipe, which recently failed, causing flooding issues on the south side of the borough.
- Approved an update to the borough’s rental property maintenance ordinance to cover all properties. McGann will present the updated ordinance to council in a few months.
- Approved Extension Street sidewalk repair, voting to hire Patrick Cole’s Masonry to replace three sidewalk sections for $15,335 that were damaged by root heaving from trees planted by the borough.