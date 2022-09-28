Mastriano stumps in Wellsboro
Buy Now

Families lined up to have their photo taken with gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano during a campaign stop Wednesday.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Wellsboro Equipment on Sept. 28 and was greeted by approximately 125 people.

Mastriano posed for pictures with supporters before giving his speech. Johnny Berguson of KingdoM, Inc. gave a short prayer before Mastriano was introduced by state Rep. Clint Owlett.

Tags

Trending Food Videos