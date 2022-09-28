Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Wellsboro Equipment on Sept. 28 and was greeted by approximately 125 people.
Mastriano posed for pictures with supporters before giving his speech. Johnny Berguson of KingdoM, Inc. gave a short prayer before Mastriano was introduced by state Rep. Clint Owlett.
“I am really looking forward to working with a Republican governor,” said Owlett.
Mastriano thanked the crowd and organizers for hosting the rally, proclaiming, “We’re going to have a Renaissance in Pennsylvania. And the path to the White House goes through Pennsylvania.”
Mastriano acknowledged that the Shapiro campaign is outspending Mastriano on advertising and that the polls in the race have fluctuated.“We have a David and Goliath scenario here, but we have our five smooth stones ready to go,” he said.
Rebbecca Mastriano, his wife, spoke briefly.
“We are carrying the torch for women’s rights,” she said. “Women have a right to be born, to a say in their children’ education, to baby formula, to safety, to secure borders, to the First Amendment, and because we’re in Pennsylvania, after all, women have the right to the Second Amendment.”
“Democrats say they’re the champions of women’s rights,” said Doug Mastriano. “How can they do that when they don’t even know what a woman is?”
Mastriano then outlined his fundamental issues for the crowd.
“On day one, we’re going to drill,” Mastriano said. “And on day one, all leftover masking and jab requirements are over forever.
“Critical race theory will be over in Pennsylvania. There will be no more boys on girls’ teams.There will be no more boys in girls’ bathrooms. We’ll lock up criminals, and there will be no more pronoun games in elementary schools.”
Mastriano’s other pledges included rolling back environmental regulations on businesses, guaranteeing school choice and strengthening election integrity. He said his campaign is organizing 20,000 “poll watchers” for election day and encouraged the crowd to reach out for training.
“We will no long be a sanctuary state — and we’re a border state now,” Mastriano said. “When we see those ghost planes landing at our airports we’ll put them all on busses and send them to Joe Biden’s house in Delaware.”
Mastriano concluded by encouraging supporters to talk to their friends and families and to encourage them to vote before heading out to the next of five campaign stops scheduled for Wednesday.