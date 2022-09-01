The Mansfield High School class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion Saturday, Aug. 27. As part of the reunion, a wrought iron bench was unveiled and dedicated to future high school classes.
The bench is engraved with the words: “Enjoy an Opportunity to Ponder A gift from the Class of 1967.”
It is situated outside the middle school portion of the building which will be planted with perennials and can be used as a photo location and an outdoor study area, said Darya Kuruna, an organizer of the reunion and bench dedication.
Kuruna, the daughter of Mansfield University art professor, the late Daniel Kuruna, along with classmates Sue Ellen (Otruba) Stuart of Worchester, Mass., and Bobbie Jo (Bradshaw) Milton of Middlesex, N.Y. planned the event, and enlisted help from classmates Robert Lynch of New York, Ted Hoffman of Utah and Jim Clark of Cleveland, Ohio to make the bench a reality, collecting funds from classmates over a two-year time frame.
Clark also created the plaque and a sculpture for the school library and Pat (Barrett) Pape did the calligraphy for a poem and a book. Kuruna also donated a painting she recently completed of a woman pondering life and a linoleum block art piece she did in 1967 to hang in the lobby of the high school.
The class of 1967, which graduated during the Vietnam War, saw 21 of its graduates serve in the military.
The two dozen or so classmates also toured the high school with principal William David and visited the Museum of Us on North Main Street, then met for dinner at Corey Creek Golf Club to culminate the reunion.