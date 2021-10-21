Alison Davey, 17, a senior at North Penn-Mansfield High School, was crowned the 2021 Flaming Foliage queen on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Bucktail Area High School, Renovo.
Patelin Nowak, who represented North Penn-Mansfield and was crowned queen in 2019, was on hand to pass over the title.
It was only the third time in the event’s 72-year history that the same school’s representative won the crown twice in a row. The last time it happened was in 1973 and 1974. There were 23 other candidates from schools around the state.
Davey said she was surprised at the number of schools represented, but she had no problem making friends, she said, particularly with the young woman who would end up as second runner-up, Aundalynn Alioe, representing Dubois.
“I got to meet a lot of new people. One of the best parts was the interviews because the questions made me think deeply and I learned more about myself,” she said.
Davey said the hardest question she was asked by a judge was in regards to who she most look up to, “because there are so many I look up to, so to pick just one was hard, she. I ended up picking my Grandma Bentley. She is no longer with us, but she never said a bad word about anyone and she was always so sweet and kind to everyone.”
Both Davey’s mother Andrea and step-father, Craig Lee, of Mansfield, were at the crowning.
“We are so proud of her. She always goes above and beyond. She is super deserving of the title,” Andrea Lee said.
At the luncheon the day of the ceremony, the candidates had to go to every judge’s table and be asked a question by each of the five judges. “And then at the ceremony, the candidates had to answer the same question about what they had done in their life that they were proud of,” Lee added.
Alison said the question was regarding what she has done as a random act of kindness.
“So I ended up saying how I make chocolate chip cookies for people. I have a very special secret recipe and I don’t share it, even though everyone asks for it. They just love my cookies,” she said.
Davey said she will be going back to Renovo in November for their Christmas parade.
“I love Christmas and that will be a new experience, and I also have the honor of crowning the new queen at the festival in the following year,” she said.
For being selected queen, Davey received a $500 scholarship.
Davey said she is torn on where to go to college, “but what I study is between elementary education and business. My ultimate dream is to have a wedding venue.”
Overall, Davey said the experience was “the best day ever. I didn’t know what to expect but I did make new friends, and even making a best friend and we hung out together after the parade and at the banquet.”
After the ceremony, Andrea Lee said one judge told her that she had the honor of sitting with Alison at the luncheon.
“She said she felt strongly about Alison winning because she was upbeat and intelligent and had really good answers to the questions,” she said.
Miss Williamsport, Teagan Marty, was named first runner-up and Miss Congeniality; Miss DuBois, Aundalynn Aljoe, second runner up; Miss Central Mountain, Madison Meeker, Miss Photogenic and Miss South Williamsport, Genesis Lukasiewicz, received the Judges Memorial Award.