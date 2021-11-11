BLOSSBURG – Parents of children in the Southern Tioga School District questioned the need for the district to provide community health care locations in the district’s five buildings during the school board’s Nov. 8 meeting.
A memorandum of understanding is being considered between North Penn Comprehensive Health Services, based in Mansfield, and the district to provide medical providers at each of the school buildings, utilizing the school nurse’s offices in each building. The board discussed it at length at Nov. 8 meeting and the Nov. 1 work session.
James Nobles, who is the CEO of NPCHS and serves on the STSD board, was absent from the work session, but present at Tuesday’s meeting. He explained how the new centers would work, noting that Northern Tioga School District has signed on and is pleased with the results.
“We piloted this in Northern Tioga with two licensed mental health professionals and it worked out really well, and we will be taking dental services in all buildings. It has made a marked impact in absenteeism of students,” Nobles said.
Rebecca Jackson, of Liberty, asked was if the proposal was put out to bid and then if it is a conflict of interest because Nobles also sits on the board.
“In my eyes this seems like a conflict of interest. How can the public believe that this man has our children’s best interests at heart? I will be vetting through the proper channels to see if this truly is a conflict of interest or if other actions need to be taken,” Jackson said.
Jackson also asked if the health centers would be open to the public, which she considers “unacceptable.”
“Is this for students and staff or non-students and non-staff? Our schools are for students. If it is open to the public, I find it disrespectful and unacceptable to allow people on school property near our students without background checks. Where is our children’s safety and privacy?” she asked.
The idea that the space would be offered to NPCHS “rent free” also seemed wrong to Jackson.
“We don’t even have enough parking for parents; they are lined up along the road and the nurse’s room is extremely tiny. How many patients can be seen per day?” she asked.
Jackson also asked if adding coordination between the two entities to the superintendent’s duties was the right thing to do.
“Does he not have enough on his plate already? And the nurses have to provide a budget for this? Not once did you mention students or staff safety or security. This leads me to believe there will be some exchange of funds. I’d like a follow-up from the superintendent and solicitors. Who are the subcontractors?” she asked.
Jackson then asked why the meetings can’t be broadcast live to “allow those who can’t be here to participate in the meetings.”
Another parent, Lizzie Evans of Liberty Township, told the board she didn’t like the idea.
“I was doing this reading of the idea of a community school that would start out with a mental health push, because of the grave need. A lot of these schools tend to be in more urban areas. To me this is being pushed by the NEA and the PSTA. These unions are a powerful lobby that all boils down to getting more federal money. I want my children taught. I am the one who takes care of their dental and medical health. Educate my children,” she said.
No action was taken, and according to board president Steven Guillaume, it will be at least a month before the action item is added to the board’s agenda for a vote.
“This is still in the exploration stage, we will revisit the board with it in December,” he said.