BLOSSBURG — Southern Tioga School District Superintendent Sam Rotella is currently recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, announced board president Steve Guillaume at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
No other information about Rotella was forthcoming. Director of Student Services Krista Peterson sat in for Rotella during the meeting.
During the meeting, business manager Linda Thompson presented several board members with certificates of appreciation and recognition from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association: outgoing director Barb Shull for 15 years; James Kreger, Sean Bartlett, Steve Guillaume and John Martin, eight years; and Ivan Erway, 16 years.
In other business, the board adopted principles of leadership from the PSBA for the school board 8-1 with Ivan Erway voting against.
The principles of leadership include “advocate earnestly, lead responsibly, govern effectively, plan thoughtfully, evaluate continuously, communicate clearly, act ethically.”
“If we haven’t been qualified or dependable, no piece of paper will ever change that. I just don’t see the need for it,” Erway said.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett noted the board “should just agree to the principles. This is just saying these are reasonable practices that we are adopting as best practices.”
The board also voted to approve action on a state department of education audit that took place in September that had one finding, an overpayment of more than $65,000 in the transportation budget to drivers of non-district students to private schools, mainly New Covenant Academy, between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2020.
“We inaccurately reported the number of school students transported to non-public schools during that time. The problem was rolling numbers from year to year. Developing an internal control system was recommended to report data according to PDE requirements. The also recommended we review the numbers of non-public school students and if errors are found, report it to PDE. Written procedures were developed and each non-public school is required to provide a list of their students using STSD transportation,” she said.
During the citizen’s comment period, Rachel Courtney of Mansfield said the board and administration should start planning and budgeting now for the possibility of a future central school, in light of dropping enrollment numbers.
“Our district is over 400 square miles, and it is kind of inevitable that we will end up with one school. Where people are at now financially is not good. Think about it now and start budgeting it into your plans so it would be more favorable to taxpayers,” she said.