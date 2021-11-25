MANSFIELD — The Route 6 Shoppes might just be the store to discover for Christmas shopping this year.
Debbie and Tom Coates, owners of Coates Farm, opened the multi-vendor marketplace two years ago with just two vendors in the old Fiamingo Moving Company building, 18610 Route 6, three miles east of Mansfield.
Since then, the Coates have increased their vendors to more than 40 and the large building that houses them is nearing capacity, even as interest from vendors continuing.
“Now we have a waiting list,” Coates said.
The Coates also sell antiques and have bulk food and beef from their farm for sale at the market.
Tom Coates said he wanted to open the marketplace for years, and finally made the dream a reality following back surgery. The former truck driver said he was looking to build and sell furniture and noticed the Fiamingo building for rent for a few years before making the move.
They will hold an open house Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25, inviting the public to come and see what they can find in what one customer told Coates was a “magical” place.
The vendors are under white canopies except for the larger furniture designers, giving the shoppes an outdoor “craft show” atmosphere.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays; the phone is 570-404-0766.
Since the Country Trader Antique Shop on North Main Street was sold recently, many of the vendors have moved to the Route 6 Shoppes, said one of the vendors, Dave Weaver. Weaver deals mainly in media such as vinyl record albums from the 1960s and ‘70s.
One of the flagship vendors, who has been there since the beginning, is Donna White’s “Designing Lady.” White designs and creates porcelain dolls and jewelry.
Also featured is Christine Hazel, champion of the Food Network show “Chopped,” selling her own oils and vinegars.
Eric England makes hand-made wreaths also helps at the store, Coates said.
John Kearns, 87, who has been a collector of antiques and collectibles for years, Coates said, has a space in the shoppes for his wares.
Other vendors include: Sylvia Betzer, antiques and collectibles; Marsha Hall, collectibles; Lucia Hall, collectibles; Cliff and Debbie Mays, antiques, Phil Andrews, custom hand-crafted furniture and antiques; Amber Marshall, books, Barbies and other collectibles; Bonnie Smith and Lacey Kennedy, primitives and collectibles; John Stager, furniture; Jessica Coates, personalized creations; Ross Shourds, wood carved collectibles; Jolene Meisner, pottery; Faith and Lynn Sherman, hand sewn items and hand-made wooden toys; Aury and Larkin Roof, hand-made heating pad pillows; Amy Cummings, leather goods; Esther Perry’s From the Farm goats milk soaps, lotions; Deb Collins, quilted items; Deb Rotella, quilts, collectibles, paints; Kathleen England, knitted wool products and lamb meat; Donna Lee Simpson, American dolls, antique dolls and furniture; Rachael Coates, primitives; Brooke Patt, quilt boards and quilt board kits; Smittens and Things, handcrafted items; Don Harkness, hand crafted toys; Dick Pino, antiques; Jeanie Gaugler, author, original kid’s books; Paula Bennet, re-created jewelry; Alma Rounsavill, hand painted greeting cards; Angie Seacrist, alpaca sox; Draper’s honey; Ridgetop Custom Meats, pork products; maple products from a Drop in the Bucket; Jennifer Hoey, refinished furniture; Ann Hoey, handmade quilts; Melynn Berley, mid-century modern home décor; Sally Grega, hand-made items; Bill Grega, toys, puzzles and games; Donna Lowry, antiques and collectibles; Gary Roof, live-edge furniture; Dana Beck, Doterra representative; Anna Mae Curren makes Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls; Donna Wilson, collectibles, Louann Kriner, antique cookie jars, handmade potholders and dishtowels.