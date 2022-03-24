BLOSSBURG – Further discussion on board and district goals for the next five years had directors in disagreement during the Southern Tioga School District board of directors meeting this past Monday.
Among the goals discussed were one involving integrating social and emotional learning into the daily curriculum at all schools, something which Superintendent Sam Rotella and Director of Student Services Krista Peterson said were “necessary” after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said he has concerns about the social implications of the social emotional learning piece.
“This is something where people have a reaction. Because it pulls on my heart strings it doesn’t mean I am going to vote for it … From the community’s perspective, is it seems like ever since 1994 when this stuff became phrased, parents and communities react. Some people see it as a violation of their family values. … I’m very apprehensive about promoting more social,” he said
He questioned if the district is “asking staff to take on roles they didn’t choose to do as teachers.”
Peterson said that social emotional learning is not the same as therapy and social work.
“Social emotional learning is explicit instruction in things like how I could express to someone that I am angry with them without hitting them over the head with a book,” she said.
“It is instruction in operating successfully as a team. For years we took for granted that students come with certain knowledge into a school setting but there seems to be a bigger gap there today,” she added.
The lessons are designed to help students cope with different situations they might come across, Peterson said.
“It promotes cooperative and collaborative learning. In order to learn together, you have to know how to be a team member, and not everyone comes with that knowledge,” she added.
“It is not about teaching morals or values, but rather about learning how to self-regulate. It’s about understanding yourself so you can operate in any system,” Rotella said.
Board member Chad Riley said he thinks the timing for this “is perfect given the pandemic ending to help get kids back on track after their worlds being turned upside down over the last two years.”
Bartlett said that while he is “on board with the goals ... I think there’s some work to be done to collectively define board goals and district goals.”
Board president Steven Guillaume said the goals “need to work together, otherwise you are having them against each other.”
“The key is to be efficient. We have limited resources and it’s the quality of leadership, and how to be efficient with the resources. We also have limited time as board members,” Guillaume said.
Board member James Nobles said he thought the goals should remain broad, as they are written.
“I think these are broad enough; the more specific we get about not going above the index, for example, the more it hamstrings our ability to plan,” he said, referring to the board goal of not taxing above the Act 1 index set by the state.
“No one here wants to raise taxes, but before when we didn’t raise taxes, it put us in a pretty big hole. But that is the one resource we have and that is limited. Our area doesn’t have a growing tax base,” Guillaume said.
Nobles added that a good relationship with the county development arm, Develop Tioga, is necessary to ensure that economic viability.
Guillame said the board had until the April meeting to tweak the goals.