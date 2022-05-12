BLOSSBURG – Only two board members voted against raising taxes on property owners in the Southern Tioga School District’s 2022-23 proposed final budget on Monday, Chad Riley and Ivan Erway. Those voting for were board president Steven Guillaume, James Nobles, Barb Kelly, Kyle Heyler, Jeff Kreger, Sean Bartlett and John Martin.
Both Riley and Erway repeatedly tried to keep taxes from going up during meetings and work sessions leading up to the vote on the $37.96 million budget, which will now be publicized for review for one month and voted on as the final budget at the June 13 meeting.
Property taxes will increase .22 mills in Tioga County to 18.16 mills and .74 mills in Lycoming County, to 18.39 mills. The 1.2% earned income tax will remain the same as will the 0.5% real estate transfer tax.
With enrollment dropping and prices steadily last week that STSD was the only district in the area raising taxes this year, but Bartlett reiterated his comments from last week that “if you approve it, it has to be paid for,” calling it “irresponsible” not to raise taxes to cover things like pay raises for staff and building projects.
One resident, George Morrison of Ward Township, spoke to the board about its plans to raise taxes in a difficult financial year.
Ward Township, a very small part of the district with only 252 residents, is mostly all retirees who are living in their converted hunting camps permanently, Morrison said.
Morrison, a Ward Township supervisor, asked the board about the American Rescue Plan money the district received from the federal government during COVID.
“We are being reassessed in Tioga County and don’t know what that is going to do. There is concern that putting on extra school tax will affect our residents even further. I was wondering why we can’t put that off for a number of years with the ARP money. Why isn’t that going to offset some of the tax for the residents?” he asked.