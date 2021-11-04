BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District is beginning to see an increase in mental health issues among students of all ages, said Superintendent Sam Rotella at the board’s Nov. 1 work session.
The board discussed the concern at length after Rotella announced there is discussion with North Penn Health Services to establish additional health care, particularly at the Liberty schools.
“This would be a clinic that would rotate from building to building to offer services with parental permission. There are some things that can be provided for younger students (14 and above) if they request it, by Pennsylvania law, but the intent is to work with families. We also want to be able to provide a medical clinic in the Liberty area, that parents would have access to,” Rotella said.
He said that the district currently has 36 students using mental health services through either CONCERN or the school psychologist.
Rotella noted that Northern Tioga School District already has a similar agreement with North Penn Health Services.
Board members expressed concerns about the district’s agreements with UPMC and wanted to make sure that it would not present a problem.
“There is a huge advantage for having it there, but I am concerned something like this is usually preceded by an advisory council, where they do a comprehensive plan to prevent problems,” board vice president Sean Bartlett said.
Bartlett said he was also concerned about space.
Rotella said that “space is always a challenge, but I’m not going to say I think we should do this if we don’t have space.”
Board member Chad Riley expressed concern that parents would get billed for something they don’t know about.
Rotella responded that “those without insurance would not be denied but if they can be billed, they will.” Director of Student Services Krista Peterson added, “To get to this stage, the guidance counselor would call the social worker or psychologist and then make a recommendation to call the parents.”
Rotella suggested getting input from school solicitor Chris Lantz and perhaps someone from Northern Tioga School District to address the board.
A Liberty Township woman summed up why she thinks the district is seeing more mental health issues in students.
“You all should not be surprised that there are increasing mental health issues when you continue to muzzle them and make them miserable. It breaks my heart. I talk to a lot of parents and if things continue in this vein next year the schools are going to be even emptier,” she said.