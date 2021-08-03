The Southern Tioga School District reviewed a revised health and safety plan for the start of school at a work session Monday.
According to the revised plan, presented by Superintendent Sam Rotella, masking of drivers and passengers is mandatory on school buses, which falls under the realm of public transportation.
This includes busses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC’s order. A driver does not need to wear a mask if they are the only person on the bus.
Masking in district buildings is recommended and will be left to the discretion of parents and employees. According to the safety plan, face covering practices will be communicated to all students and staff.
The district will be required to follow any current face covering requirements established by the state Department of Health and Department of Education.
Auditorium seats
In other business, the board heard from Bill Swingle about the bids for new auditorium seating in the North Penn-Mansfield High School. The budget for the project is $195,376. The board received one bid for $222,398.
According to Swingle, the current seating was likely installed in the early 1970s. In 2000, the seats were removed, pressure washed and re-installed. Repair components are no longer available for those seats.
The project would entail removing all 470 existing seats, seat fasteners in the floor, vinyl composite tile, carpeting and transition strips. New seats will utilize a different bolt pattern than is present. One hundred of the new seats will have tablet arms.
Due to the new seating arrangement, there will be 324 seats, plus six designated seating areas which will be wheelchair accessible. Balcony seating will not be replaced, as it was installed in the 2000 renovation.