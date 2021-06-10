BLOSSBURG – Property owners in the Southern Tioga School District can expect a property tax increase next year if the school board votes to approve a $35 million budget on Monday.
The budget includes a millage increase of nearly 2% for Tioga County property owners, and a 1.04% increase for Lycoming County property owners. The state mandated index this year capped property tax increases at 3.9%.
The millage rate for Tioga County property owners will be 17.94 mills and 17.65 mills for Lycoming County property owners. The Homestead-Farmstead exclusion will be $188.80 for each approved property.
Earned income taxes and real estate transfer taxes will remain at 1.2% and .5% respectively.
Total expenditures are listed at $36.5 million, including increases in payroll, operational expenses, insurances and pensions, leaving a more than $1 million shortfall.
Revenue from state and local sources totals just over $35 million.
The district’s assigned, committed and unassigned fund balance and budgetary reserves totals $8.3 million, but more than $7 million of that is committed to pension, insurance and other mandated costs, with $500,000 for the budgetary reserve fund.
A capital improvement list totaling $475,956 for next year will also be voted on Monday, including new auditorium lighting and sound control in three district schools, Blossburg Elementary School, North Penn Liberty High School and North Penn-Mansfield High School, estimated at $70,000 each; roof repair at Liberty Elementary school estimated at $30,000; athletic area step repair at North Penn- Mansfield estimated at $16,840; two new tractors, one for W.L. Miller Elementary School and one for North Penn-Mansfield, estimated at $38,248 each; bathroom renovations at the administration building, estimated at $33,745; and receiving room floor and west end loop sidewalk repair at Miller, estimated at about $74,000; among other items.
The next meeting of the board will be June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the professional learning hub in the administrative building, Blossburg.