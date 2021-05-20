MANSFIELD — Paul Plowcha, Linda Farrer and Deb Calkins were all honored at the Mansfield Citizen of the Year banquet Friday night at the Mansfield Fire Hall.
Plowcha and Farrer were honored as 2020 recipients and Calkins as 2021 recipient. The annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three celebrated with members of their family and friends filling at least half the fire hall community room with masking and social distancing requirements in place.
Chamber executive director Dawn Hull walked around with a microphone to get comments from attendees. Though people seemed shy at first, that quickly changed as at least a dozen or more people stood to laud the three for their community service work and volunteerism in various clubs, charities and events throughout the years.
Plowcha, a veteran and retired social studies teacher at the North-Penn Mansfield Jr.-Sr. High School, and longtime Boy Scout leader, was lauded by former students and teachers alike, including one special education student who told him he should “just keep doing you.”
Calkins was lauded by people who had worked with her on various projects, Calkins was the Girl Scout Hills Creek Camp director for many years. One former Girl Scout told the story of how Calkins took them on a tour of Washington, D.C. and even though the federal monuments were closed that weekend, they instead toured homes that had open houses in the area where the scouts “ate all the chicken nuggets,” according to one assistant scout leader who went along on the trip.
Laughter accompanied some of the stories, including one about Farrer told by Richard Colegrove, son of Max Colegrove and a classmate of Farrer’s, who told of how he “did all her homework for her” even though Farrer was the class valedictorian. He later admitted that he hadn’t done all her homework, but “I did do Tom McMillen’s homework.” McMillen went on to become a Rhoades Scholar and a United States Congressman from Maryland in the 1990s.
Each received an engraved plaque and their names will be added to the plaque in the Chamber of Commerce office that includes recipients from 1987, when the event was first created by the chamber. The first ever recipient, the late Helen Cleveland, was honored for her service to the community that included “sending out more cards and letters than anyone else,” and who even got votes from other nominees.
The late Max Colegrove, for whom the award was named, owned the Mansfield Penny-Saver until his death in 1986, was a long-time member of the chamber as well as serving as borough council president for 16 years, and in various service clubs, serving as president of the Kiwanis Club, as well as on many other boards and service clubs.
The awards were presented by members of the Colegrove family following a meal prepared by the Mansfield Hose Company.