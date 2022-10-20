MANSFIELD – Borough council here got some tough news during its Wednesday, Oct. 10 meeting when they learned from borough manager Chris McGann that they will be responsible for 20% of the costs of an upcoming 2023 PennDOT project to repave the downtown portion of Main Street and West Wellsboro Street.

Councilman Steve McCloskey said that with the unwelcome and unanticipated news, the long-awaited St. James Street project may have to once again “take a bit of a detour.”

Trending Food Videos