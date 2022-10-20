MANSFIELD – Borough council here got some tough news during its Wednesday, Oct. 10 meeting when they learned from borough manager Chris McGann that they will be responsible for 20% of the costs of an upcoming 2023 PennDOT project to repave the downtown portion of Main Street and West Wellsboro Street.
Councilman Steve McCloskey said that with the unwelcome and unanticipated news, the long-awaited St. James Street project may have to once again “take a bit of a detour.”
McGann said he learned of the new developments during a meeting with PennDOT officials and representatives of the contractor doing the work, GPI, Friday, Oct. 7.
“The bottom line is, there are some expenses we will have to bear locally. Much of it comes out to an 80-20 cost sharing deal,” he said.
Preliminary numbers come out to about $220,000 for curb cuts and drainage, he added. “This number could go up, down or sideways based on actual bids.”
As for sewer and water drainage estimates, McGann said “we don’t have a number on that.”
In addition, McGann said, PennDOT has identified 91 signs that will need to be replaced, though two are in Richmond Township.
“PennDOT quoted $20,000 to replace those, which seems very high to me,” he said.
“Some other is line striping work, parking spaces, lights on the bridge, which GPI thinks some poles may need to be replaced,” McGann said.
“I have asked Larson Design to give a proposal as an engineering consultant on this,” he said.
McCloskey noted that the borough’s budget for the St. James Street project included using American Rescue Plan funds received during the COVID pandemic, “but if we are forced to we may have to use it for this project.”
At that point, McGann presented a bit of good news if the borough could act fast enough to get in on it.
“I heard from a representative from Pennsylvania Rural Water, that $195 million in American Rescue Plan funds has come in for replacement of lead water lines,” he said.
The catch is the borough would have to “assess the entire system and come up with cost to replace,” McGann said. “PennDOT was very interested in having us do it while the streets are opened up. But we have to move fast,” he added.
“Sampling doesn’t count, we have to physically verify the pipes are lead, but we don’t have a cost estimate to do that. We know that any building that went up after 1987, would not have lead,” he said.
McCloskey added that “the bottom line is, we are going to keep on following through with funding options with PennVEST…we can only spend the money that we have to spend. Both things were going to happen at the same time.”
“The St. James project was going to include replacing the service lines as well,” McGann said.