The Totally Ninja Raccoons will be hiding in 30 local businesses this July.
For seven years, From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Ave., Wellsboro had hosted the Candlewick Press search for Where’s Waldo, the publisher’s iconic cartoon character. Due to Covid-19, Candlewick canceled the hunt in 2020.
That same year, the bookstore owned by author Kevin Coolidge began hosting the “Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons?” The hunt is based on Coolidge’s “Totally Ninja Raccoon” action series for 7-10-year-old reluctant readers about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas.
For the fourth year, the search for the three brothers will start on Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The hunt is open to people of all ages, both locals and visitors.
Each participating business will have free passports listing all businesses where searchers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the passport. All passports must be turned in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 to be eligible for prizes.
“Visiting kids sometimes worry about not having time to search at all businesses,” said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books. “We reassure them that everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by the participating businesses.”
“At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the searcher’s passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar,” said Kasey.
The names of the winners will be drawn on Aug. 1 and posted on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page. “We will draw for prizes on Tuesday, Aug. 1 but it won’t be done live as it has been in the past,” Kasey said. “Those who win will be notified by phone. That’s why it is important searchers include their phone number on their passports.”
Among the prizes are $100 in cash, gift certificates, items donated by participating businesses and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.
For more information about the hunt and to see videos about participating businesses go to the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page and click on Where Are The Totally Ninja Raccoons?
The Ninja Raccoons will be hiding in businesses located in Wellsboro and surrounding townships.
For more information, call 570-724-5793.