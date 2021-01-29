An offensive explosion by the North Penn-Liberty basketball team (5-0) led to yet another win as they traveled to Williamson (0-8) on Thursday, Jan. 28 and topped the Warriors by a score of 87-38.
Liberty may have started slow but they heated up quickly. They were able to amass 44 first-half points and left the Williamson team playing catch-up for the entirety of the evening.
“Last night I thought we started out a little slow and made a defensive change and then it seemed to give the players more energy and determination,” Liberty Basketball Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “Noah (Spencer) led the team in scoring but also made sure to get his teammates good looks. (Koleton) Roupp started out hot from the floor and then the defense and ball movement got us good shots inside for Brandon (Thompson) and outside for Derek (Litzelman), Colton (Litzelman) and Noah.”
Senior point guard Noah Spencer continued to light up the scoreboard and put up 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and recorded a rare triple-double in the effort with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a game-high six steals in the game.
Spencer has done it all in the first five games of the year, averaging nearly 22 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.6 steals per game for one of the most impressive stat lines in the Northern Tier League.
In the second half, Liberty's defense completely shut down the Warriors as Williamson was only able to muster 14 points as the Mounties cruised to their fifth-straight win and remained undefeated on the season.
Also scoring double digits was Brandon Thompson, who added 15 points, seven rebounds and one block on the night.
Derek Litzelman scored 13 points on an effective 5-8 from the field to go along with five boards, three assists and three steals on the night.
His brother Colton Litzelman, added his normally stuffed stat line, scoring nine points with six rebounds, three assists and five steals to help them keep their perfect record intact.
The bench also got a chance to produce for the Liberty team, with Hunter Thompson recording eight points, Devin Bradley scoring one point and Kevin Alexander scoring four points in the effort.
“It was nice to see our bench get in and really continue the aggressive play and add to the lead,” Coach Litzelman said.
Williamson struggled against one of the top teams in the NTL as they are still trying to capture their first win of the 2021 season.
They were led in the effort by Wes Carlton who scored 12 points and Tristan Parker who added 11 points.
Sophomore Jake Schmitt and Everett Dominick both added seven points in the effort.
Liberty takes the floor again this Friday, Jan. 29 as they travel to Towanda to take on the 2-4 Black Knights while Williamson travels to Bucktail on Monday, Feb. 1 to take on the struggling Bucks who they could easily capture their first win against.
Looking forward, Liberty gets their first true test of the season as they travel to Wellsboro on Monday, Feb. 1 for a showdown against the red-hot Hornets who just won their fourth-straight game in an impressive performance against Wyalusing.
“The match-up against Wellsboro will be a tough one,” Coach Litzelman said. “Coach Adams has them playing well as a unit, which makes them dangerous. I think the match-ups are good for both teams and it might come down to experience in the end. However it ends up it will be a fun night of basketball.”