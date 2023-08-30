LIBERTY — The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties volleyball team picked up right where they left off in their previous season as they opened up their year with a commanding 3-0 sweep over the Cowanesque Lady Indians.
The Liberty team is coming off yet another District 4 Class AA title and an NTL Large School title in the 2022 season, and returns a large chunk of their roster as they look to put together another magical run.
The Cowanesque team is coming off a two-win year, but return nearly their whole roster this season.
It took Liberty a minute to shake off the rust, but once they did, they dominated the matchup with CV.
After getting off to a 5-0 start in the first set, CV would keep things close in the mid-section of the set on the back of some hitting errors from the Liberty squad.
With the score 9-5, a Mckenna Lightner ace sparked a 6-1 run for the Liberty squad that forced a CV timeout.
The Lady Indians would make a mini 3-2 run, but Liberty would start to put everything together to end the set on an 8-4 tear that secured a 1-0 lead by a score of 25-14.
It was all Liberty in set two, as they darted out to a 10-2 lead and never looked back as they cruised to a two-set lead in a convincing 25-7 score.
Saige Lehman led the attack with a team-high six kills while notching five aces and added 11 digs.
Megan Spohn was the maestro of the offense and dished out 16 assits, served three aces and added 13 digs.
Ella Swingle recorded a team-high seven aces with 11 digs, Hannah Kendall recorded four kills. Haley Litzelman added four kills, Mckenna Lightner had two kills, two aces and two digs while Reese Barrett added another two kills in a well-balanced night for the Lady Mounties.
With their backs against the ropes, the CV team put together their best effort and notched 20 points, but the Liberty girls would push late to capture a 3-0 season-opening sweep on their home floor and move to 1-0 on the 2023 season.
Liberty will look to move to 2-0 when they take on Williamson in Tioga at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Williamson currently sits with a 1-0 record after sweeping Wyalusing on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to open their seaosn.
CV is also back on the floor on Thursday, as they try to pick up their first win of the 2023 when they host Wellsboro at 7 p.m.
Wellsboro is also looking for their first win after falling to NEB in their opener.