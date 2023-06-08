The undefeated NP-Liberty Lady Mounties continue their climb to the PIAA Class AAA State Championships today at 2 p.m. at Central Columbia High School as they take on the Palisade Lady Pirates in the Quarterfinals.
The Lady Mounties enter the contest with a 23-0-1 record on the year and are coming off a comeback victory in the first round of the State Playoffs.
During their season, Liberty has racked up 214 total runs and scored an average of 8.9 runs per contest, and batted as a unit 0.343.
Liberty has 65 extra-base hits on the year with 10 homers and has surpassed the 10-run mark on 12 separate occasions and the 20-run mark once.
Leading the way for Liberty bats is a trio of underclassmen batting over 0.400 on the season-paced junior Mackenzie Tice, who bats an even 0.500 on the year and has recorded 46 hits, 13 doubles, one homer, scored 32 runs, and has 21 RBIs on the season.
Right behind Tice is Payton Chapel, who in her 55 plate appearances, has 21 hits, 13 RBIs, four doubles, has scored eight runs, and is batting 0.457 on the year.
Freshman slugger Haley Litzelman has been the power hitter for the Liberty squad and has collected a tie-for team-high four homers to go with her 0.405 average, team-high 36 RBIs, eight doubles, and one triple on 32 hits.
Saige Lehman has collected 27 hits, Megan Spohn has 26 hits, and Addison Smith and Alexia Kshir each have 21 hits.
Makenna Lightner also has four homers on the season and has collected 15 RBIs on 19 hits and has scored 24 times for the Liberty offense.
Their opponent in the Palisade Lady Pirates comes into the contest with a 23-2 overall record with an offense with similar results as Liberty this year.
They have amassed 209 runs this season and score roughly 8.3 runs per game while batting 0.352.
The Lady Pirates have scored 10 or more runs on nine occasions and topped the 20-run mark once as well.
Palisade has three batters with over 70 plate appearances averaging over .400 on the year, and are passed by senior Ashley Amato, who has a 0.475 average with 38 hits, 24 runs scored, 25 RBIs, and 10 doubles on the year.
Sophomores Karlye Teman and Brooklyn Lucas also are batting over 0.400, with Teman collecting 38 hits and Lucas adding 28 RBIs and three homers on the year.
On the mound, it will be a battle between two players who have dominated this season as the Palisades will deploy Teman on the bump, who has a 1.52 ERA and has struck out 275 batters this season while only allowing 85 hits.
Tice will look to continue her undefeated year on the mound in the State Quarterfinals, as she will take her 18-0 record to Southern Columbia as the Lady Mounties look to extend their season.
Tice has tossed 129 innings and has struck out 184 batters while allowing just 92 hits and a minuscule 37 runs in her 21 appearances.
She has an ERA of 1.03 this season and has tossed eight scoreless games in the 2022-2023 season.
The game will feature two well-rounded teams that excel in the field and batting as both look to punch their tickets to the PIAA Class AAA State Semifinals on Monday, June 12.