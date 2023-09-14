The NP-Mansfield cross country team competed at home on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against Sayre and Athens, where the girls finished 1-1 with a win over Sayre and a loss to Athens while the boys went 0-2.
The girls would finish just behind Athens, and the Lady Wildcats squeaked out a 25-30 win on the back of a one-two finish from Sarah Bronson (21:27) and Ava Hughes (21:37).
Mansfield took the next three spots, with Jaci Fairchild (21:49), Madelynne Johns (22:10), and Addison Farrer (22:34) finishing in third through fifth respectively.
Also making the top 10 for Mansfield was Madelyn Farrer 23:29 taking eighth and Nora Furry finishing in 10th with a time of 26:03.
Carolyn Cherwinski (26:07) took 11th, Liv Lisowski (26:15) took 12th, Kendelle Holleran (26:15) finished in 13th and Moira Wheeler (26:29) finished in 14th in a strong all-around day for the girls team.
The Mansfield boys had only two runners competing and dropped both team contests, but received a strong individual day from Jude Rohl, who finished in third overall with a time of 20:20 behind Athens’ Graham Danck (17:13) in first, and Jacob Shores (19:42) in second place.
The only other runner competing was Luke Tice, who took 10th place, with a time of 23:20.
The NP-Mansfield team is back on the course on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when they travel to Sullivan County for a tri-meet with Canton with a 4:30 p.m. start.