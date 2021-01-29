The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers basketball team (1-4) were able to pick up their first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday, Jan. 27 as they beat the Cowanesque Valley Indians (2-7) by a score of 61-40.
Behind another stellar outing from freshman Karson Dominick, the Tigers got out to an early lead of 18-13 as senior Curtis Craig and Dominick combined for 13 points in the opening quarter.
The Tigers were able to pull away in the second quarter as they scored 22 points and defensively gave problems to the Indians who were only able to muster five points in the frame.
With the score 40-18, the Tigers were in the driver's seat down the stretch.
They cruised to the final buzzer to pick up their first win of the season, 61-40.
In the win, Dominick scored 23 points while hauling in nine rebounds all while shooting 59% from the field. Even with his high-volume of points, he has been extremely efficient throughout the year.
He has scored 17 points-per-game on 45% shooting and has topped double-digits in every game this season. He's scored more than 20 points in three out of five games so far this year.
Also with a strong night was senior Craig who poured in 20 points.
Brody Burleigh continued to be a force in the middle for the Tigers as he notched an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in the effort.
Burleigh has recorded a double-double in his last three games of the year and is averaging nearly 12 points and nine boards per contest.
Senior captain Alex Stein also had a strong outing, and even though he didn’t amass many points, he impacted the game on a lot of different levels.
Stein scored two points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out six assists and racked up three steals.
Also making an impact in other facets of the game was sophomore Sammy Lawrence who knocked down one three-pointer, grabbed four rebounds, dished out a team-high seven assists and added one steal in the effort.
The Indians were led by McGurie Painter who scored a team-high 16 points in the effort. Ben Cooper added eight and Gage Tiltmon scored nine points in the loss.
Both teams are back on the floor on Saturday as the Tigers make the trip to Sayre to take on the Redskins at 1 p.m. and the Indians host the Wellsboro Hornets at 1 p.m. as well.