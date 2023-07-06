The Northern Tier League announced the 2023 All-Star teams for baseball on Thursday, June 29 — with 12 area players being recognized for their efforts.
Top award winners for the season were Athens’ Luke Horton, who was named Player of the Year, and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar, who got the nod for Pitcher of the Year.
Athens and Canton shared the Coach of the Year award while Sayre’s Karter Greene was named the Rookie of the Year.
Also garnering a top-award was Wellsboro’s Marek Mashco, who in his freshman season recorded 24 hits, 19 runs scored, 14 RBI’s and batted 0.364 on the year and was named the 2023 Newcomer of the Year.
Named to the First team were a pair of Mansfield standouts, with Alex Davis and Derek Litzelman both being named to the team.
Davis ended his year with a 0.453 average, 29 hits, 21 runs scored, 14 RBIs, and nine extra-base hits including two homers and was the top overall hitter for the Mansfield squad.
The next biggest bat in the Mansfield lineup was Litzelman, who collected 28 hits with a 0.418 average while recording a team-high 20 RBIs.
He also was one of the top pitchers for the Tigers in 2023 and had a 2-2 record with 23 strikeouts.
Wellsboro also had a pair of players named to the First-Team, with Wellsboro all-time steals leader Conner Adams making the list with a stellar senior season where he batted 0.394 with 26 hits and 28 runs scored.
Also named to the First-Team was Wellsboro’s top-batter in Cameron Brought, who had a team-high 33 hits with 13 extra base hits, including three home runs.
He also had a team-high 31 RBIs and batted 0.485 on the year (best in the NTL), a 0.578 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 0.809.
Wellsboro also had one player named to the Second Team All-Stars in Caiden Smith, who batted 0.426 with 29 hits, 30 runs scored (team-high), five doubles and 12 RBIs.
Williamson also had one player recognized on the 2023 All-Star First Team, with Conner Monroe who helped lead the Warriors to a 9-11 record as just a sophomore.
Monroe led his team in batting average with an impressive 0.426 with 26 hits, 23 runs scored, nine RBIs and four doubles on the year.
He also had a 3-3 record on the mound with a 4.52 ERA.
Erik Berkan also got the nod for Williamson on the Second Team and turned in a strong senior year where he had 12 hits, 17 runs scored and 11 RBIs and was the top pitcher for the Warriors and had a team-best 1.84 ERA, three wins, 59 strikeouts, and tossed a perfect game.
Williamson had two other players named to the Second-Team with sophomore Logan Strickland making the list as the top power hitter for the Warriors and batted 0.406 with 21 hits, 26 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 11 extra base hits with three going for home runs.
He was joined by Cody Flemming, who batted 0.411 with 23 hits, 23 runs scored, 19 RBIs, nine extra base hits and one home run.
Cowanesque Valley had two named to the 2023 All-Star with Jordan Vargeson being named for his performance with the junior batting 0.373 with 22 hits, 18 RBIs and seven doubles.
Larson Swimley also was named to the Second Team for CV, and also batted 0.373 while knocking in 10 RBIs and recording three doubles and one triple.
The full list of All-Stars is below:
Player of the Year
Athens’ Luke Horton
Pitcher of the Year Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar
Rookie of the Year
Sayre’s Karter Green
Newcomer of the Year
Wellsboro’s Marek Mascho
Coaches of the Year
Athens and Canton
First Team All-Stars
Athens’ Luke Horton
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar
Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo
Athens’ Lucas Kraft
Athens’ Cam Sullivan
Canton’s Weston Bellows
Sayre’s Zach Garrity
Troy’s Kory Schucker
NPM’s Alex Davis
Wellsboro’s Cam Brought
Canton’s Holden Ward
Wellsboro’s Conner Adams
NPM’s Derek Litzelman
Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard
Wyalusing’s Nick Vanderpool
Williamson’s Conner Monroe
Towanda’s Teagan Irish
NEB’s Clay Wiggins
Second Team
All-Stars
Troy’s Camden Allen
Wellsboro’s Caiden Smith
Williamson’s Eric Berkan
Towanda’s Alex Bowman
Canton’s Hayden Ward
Wyalusing’s Kenny Mapes
Athens’ Austin Lister
CV’s Jordan Vargason
CV’s Larson Swimley
Williamson’s Logan Strickland
Williamson’s Cody Fleming
Troy’s Camryn Harwick
Towanda’s Jack Wheaton
Troy’s Clayton Smith