The NTL anounced their 2023 baseball All-Stars this past week with the First Team pictured above. NP-Mansfield’s Alex Davis (far left) and Williamson’s Conner Monroe (second to left) were named to the team. Not pictured from the First Team is Cam Brought (Wellsboro), Derek Litzelman (NP-Mansfield), and Conner Adams (Wellsboro).

 photo submitted

The Northern Tier League announced the 2023 All-Star teams for baseball on Thursday, June 29 — with 12 area players being recognized for their efforts.

Top award winners for the season were Athens’ Luke Horton, who was named Player of the Year, and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar, who got the nod for Pitcher of the Year.

Athens and Canton shared the Coach of the Year award while Sayre’s Karter Greene was named the Rookie of the Year.

Also garnering a top-award was Wellsboro’s Marek Mashco, who in his freshman season recorded 24 hits, 19 runs scored, 14 RBI’s and batted 0.364 on the year and was named the 2023 Newcomer of the Year.

Named to the First team were a pair of Mansfield standouts, with Alex Davis and Derek Litzelman both being named to the team.

Davis ended his year with a 0.453 average, 29 hits, 21 runs scored, 14 RBIs, and nine extra-base hits including two homers and was the top overall hitter for the Mansfield squad.

The next biggest bat in the Mansfield lineup was Litzelman, who collected 28 hits with a 0.418 average while recording a team-high 20 RBIs.

He also was one of the top pitchers for the Tigers in 2023 and had a 2-2 record with 23 strikeouts.

Wellsboro also had a pair of players named to the First-Team, with Wellsboro all-time steals leader Conner Adams making the list with a stellar senior season where he batted 0.394 with 26 hits and 28 runs scored.

Also named to the First-Team was Wellsboro’s top-batter in Cameron Brought, who had a team-high 33 hits with 13 extra base hits, including three home runs.

He also had a team-high 31 RBIs and batted 0.485 on the year (best in the NTL), a 0.578 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of 0.809.

Wellsboro also had one player named to the Second Team All-Stars in Caiden Smith, who batted 0.426 with 29 hits, 30 runs scored (team-high), five doubles and 12 RBIs.

Williamson also had one player recognized on the 2023 All-Star First Team, with Conner Monroe who helped lead the Warriors to a 9-11 record as just a sophomore.

Monroe led his team in batting average with an impressive 0.426 with 26 hits, 23 runs scored, nine RBIs and four doubles on the year.

He also had a 3-3 record on the mound with a 4.52 ERA.

Erik Berkan also got the nod for Williamson on the Second Team and turned in a strong senior year where he had 12 hits, 17 runs scored and 11 RBIs and was the top pitcher for the Warriors and had a team-best 1.84 ERA, three wins, 59 strikeouts, and tossed a perfect game.

Williamson had two other players named to the Second-Team with sophomore Logan Strickland making the list as the top power hitter for the Warriors and batted 0.406 with 21 hits, 26 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 11 extra base hits with three going for home runs.

He was joined by Cody Flemming, who batted 0.411 with 23 hits, 23 runs scored, 19 RBIs, nine extra base hits and one home run.

Cowanesque Valley had two named to the 2023 All-Star with Jordan Vargeson being named for his performance with the junior batting 0.373 with 22 hits, 18 RBIs and seven doubles.

Larson Swimley also was named to the Second Team for CV, and also batted 0.373 while knocking in 10 RBIs and recording three doubles and one triple.

The full list of All-Stars is below:

Player of the Year

Athens’ Luke Horton

Pitcher of the Year Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar

Rookie of the Year

Sayre’s Karter Green

Newcomer of the Year

Wellsboro’s Marek Mascho

Coaches of the Year

Athens and Canton

First Team All-Stars

Athens’ Luke Horton

Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar

Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo

Athens’ Lucas Kraft

Athens’ Cam Sullivan

Canton’s Weston Bellows

Sayre’s Zach Garrity

Troy’s Kory Schucker

NPM’s Alex Davis

Wellsboro’s Cam Brought

Canton’s Holden Ward

Wellsboro’s Conner Adams

NPM’s Derek Litzelman

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard

Wyalusing’s Nick Vanderpool

Williamson’s Conner Monroe

Towanda’s Teagan Irish

NEB’s Clay Wiggins

Second Team

All-Stars

Troy’s Camden Allen

Wellsboro’s Caiden Smith

Williamson’s Eric Berkan

Towanda’s Alex Bowman

Canton’s Hayden Ward

Wyalusing’s Kenny Mapes

Athens’ Austin Lister

CV’s Jordan Vargason

CV’s Larson Swimley

Williamson’s Logan Strickland

Williamson’s Cody Fleming

Troy’s Camryn Harwick

Towanda’s Jack Wheaton

Troy’s Clayton Smith

