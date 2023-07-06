On Thursday, June 29 the Northern Tier League announced their 2023 All-Stars for softball with the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties receiving a plethora of awards for their incredible season.
Receiving top honors for the season were North Penn-Liberty’s Mackenzie Tice, who put together an incredible junior season on the mound where she was a workhorse, pitching 134 innings, recording a 1.24 RA, had a record of 19-1, and had 195 strikeouts on the year.
Rookie of the Year honors also was awarded to the Lady Mounties, with freshman slugger Hailey Litzelman making her presence felt immediately in her freshman season where she batted 0.402 with 33 hits (team-high), 36 RBIs (team-high), 26 runs scored, eight doubles (team-high), one triple and four home runs (team-high) to help lead her team at the plate.
Liberty also garnered the Coaching Staff of the Year award with Jason Chapel and his staff turning in a historic season that saw them reach the State Quarterfinals and finishing with a final record of 23-1-1, a District 4 Title, and an NTL title in 2023.
Canton’s Keri Wesneski was named the NTL Player of the Year while Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp grabbed the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Also receiving top-honors for the Liberty team was the lone senior on the roster in Alexia Kshir, who was named to the First Team for her performance this season.
Kshir was a top-producer on the field and was also one of the leaders on the roster, and was able to bat 0.309 on the year with 21 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 runs scored, four doubles and was stalwart in the field for the Lady Mounties.
Junior Payton CHapel also was named to the First Team, and put together an impressive season in the field from first base and in the batters’ box where she notched 21 hits with a 0.447 average, recorded 13 RBIs and had four doubles on the year.
Juniors Saige Lehman and Megan Spohn also were named to the All-Star team with Lehman turning a solid performance behind the plate in 2023 from the catcher position and was also strong in the batters’ box where she batted 0.341 with 28 hits and 27 runs scored and added five doubles.
Spohn also was a staple in the field at third base, and batted 0.346 with 19 runs scored, 29 hits and 24 RBIs and added four doubles.
Williamson received two spots on the First Team All-Stars as well, with Kaegen Short and Mikenna Buchannon both making the team for their performances in the 2023 season.
Also being recognized was Williamson’s Kenna Thomas, who was named to the Second Team All-Stars.
Cowanesque Valley had a pair land on the First Team as well, with Katie Adams and Ruby Sherman helping lead their team to a 16-4 record and the NTL Small School Title.
CV also had two players named to the Second Team with Maddie Millard and Ashley Woodring also recognized for their efforts.
Wellsboro had two players recognized for the 2023 season with seniors Jordyn Abernathy and Maddie Bordas both being named to the Second Team.
Abernathy finished off her career with another solid season and batted 0.333 with 15 runs scored and eight RBIs while being one of the top defensive players for the Lady Hornets as well.
Bordas added another strong season as well, and batted 0.339 with two doubles, two triples, eight RBIs and 18 runs scored.
The full list of the 2023 NTL Softball All-Stars is below.
Player of the Year
Canton’s Keri Wesneski
Pitcher of the Year
NPL’s Kenzi Tice
Defensive Player of the Year
Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp
Rookie of the Year
NPL’s Hailey Litzelman
Coaches of the Year
NP-Liberty
First Team
Canton’s Keri Wesneski
NPL’s Kenzi Tice
Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp
NPL’s Hailey Litzelman
Wyalusing’s Jenelle Johns
Wyalusing’s Addison Bly
Williamson’s Kaegen Short
Williamson’s Mikenna Buchanan
NPL’s Peyton Chappel
NPL’s Lexi Kshir
Towanda’s Brea Overpeck
Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland
Athens’ Addy Repsher
Athens’ Ashlyn VanFleet
Canton’s Molly Ward
Troy’s Lauren Ridall
Troy’s Kali Ayres
CV’s Katie Adams
CV’s Ruby Sherman
NEB’s Kelsea Moore
Second Team
Wyalusing’s London Edwards
Wyalusing’s Sydney Freidlander
Williamson’s Kenna Thomas
Wellsboro’s Maddie Bordas
Wellsboro’s Jordyn Abernathy
NPL’s Megan Spohn
NPL’s Saige Lehman
Towanda’s Aleah Johnson
Towanda’s Brooklyn Evans
Athens’ Julianna Pack
Athens’ Savannah Persun
Canton’s Taryn Acla
Canton’s Mae Kinner
CV’s Ashley Woodring
CV’s Maddie Millard
Troy’s Olivia Champluvier
Troy’s Tyra Williams
Sayre’s Megan Flynn
NEB’s Melanie Shumway