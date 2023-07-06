On Thursday, June 29 the Northern Tier League announced their 2023 All-Stars for softball with the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties receiving a plethora of awards for their incredible season.

Receiving top honors for the season were North Penn-Liberty’s Mackenzie Tice, who put together an incredible junior season on the mound where she was a workhorse, pitching 134 innings, recording a 1.24 RA, had a record of 19-1, and had 195 strikeouts on the year.

Rookie of the Year honors also was awarded to the Lady Mounties, with freshman slugger Hailey Litzelman making her presence felt immediately in her freshman season where she batted 0.402 with 33 hits (team-high), 36 RBIs (team-high), 26 runs scored, eight doubles (team-high), one triple and four home runs (team-high) to help lead her team at the plate.

Liberty also garnered the Coaching Staff of the Year award with Jason Chapel and his staff turning in a historic season that saw them reach the State Quarterfinals and finishing with a final record of 23-1-1, a District 4 Title, and an NTL title in 2023.

Canton’s Keri Wesneski was named the NTL Player of the Year while Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp grabbed the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Also receiving top-honors for the Liberty team was the lone senior on the roster in Alexia Kshir, who was named to the First Team for her performance this season.

Kshir was a top-producer on the field and was also one of the leaders on the roster, and was able to bat 0.309 on the year with 21 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 runs scored, four doubles and was stalwart in the field for the Lady Mounties.

Junior Payton CHapel also was named to the First Team, and put together an impressive season in the field from first base and in the batters’ box where she notched 21 hits with a 0.447 average, recorded 13 RBIs and had four doubles on the year.

Juniors Saige Lehman and Megan Spohn also were named to the All-Star team with Lehman turning a solid performance behind the plate in 2023 from the catcher position and was also strong in the batters’ box where she batted 0.341 with 28 hits and 27 runs scored and added five doubles.

Spohn also was a staple in the field at third base, and batted 0.346 with 19 runs scored, 29 hits and 24 RBIs and added four doubles.

Williamson received two spots on the First Team All-Stars as well, with Kaegen Short and Mikenna Buchannon both making the team for their performances in the 2023 season.

Also being recognized was Williamson’s Kenna Thomas, who was named to the Second Team All-Stars.

Cowanesque Valley had a pair land on the First Team as well, with Katie Adams and Ruby Sherman helping lead their team to a 16-4 record and the NTL Small School Title.

CV also had two players named to the Second Team with Maddie Millard and Ashley Woodring also recognized for their efforts.

Wellsboro had two players recognized for the 2023 season with seniors Jordyn Abernathy and Maddie Bordas both being named to the Second Team.

Abernathy finished off her career with another solid season and batted 0.333 with 15 runs scored and eight RBIs while being one of the top defensive players for the Lady Hornets as well.

Bordas added another strong season as well, and batted 0.339 with two doubles, two triples, eight RBIs and 18 runs scored.

The full list of the 2023 NTL Softball All-Stars is below.

Player of the Year

Canton’s Keri Wesneski

Pitcher of the Year

NPL’s Kenzi Tice

Defensive Player of the Year

Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp

Rookie of the Year

NPL’s Hailey Litzelman

Coaches of the Year

NP-Liberty

First Team

Canton’s Keri Wesneski

NPL’s Kenzi Tice

Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp

NPL’s Hailey Litzelman

Wyalusing’s Jenelle Johns

Wyalusing’s Addison Bly

Williamson’s Kaegen Short

Williamson’s Mikenna Buchanan

NPL’s Peyton Chappel

NPL’s Lexi Kshir

Towanda’s Brea Overpeck

Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland

Athens’ Addy Repsher

Athens’ Ashlyn VanFleet

Canton’s Molly Ward

Troy’s Lauren Ridall

Troy’s Kali Ayres

CV’s Katie Adams

CV’s Ruby Sherman

NEB’s Kelsea Moore

Second Team

Wyalusing’s London Edwards

Wyalusing’s Sydney Freidlander

Williamson’s Kenna Thomas

Wellsboro’s Maddie Bordas

Wellsboro’s Jordyn Abernathy

NPL’s Megan Spohn

NPL’s Saige Lehman

Towanda’s Aleah Johnson

Towanda’s Brooklyn Evans

Athens’ Julianna Pack

Athens’ Savannah Persun

Canton’s Taryn Acla

Canton’s Mae Kinner

CV’s Ashley Woodring

CV’s Maddie Millard

Troy’s Olivia Champluvier

Troy’s Tyra Williams

Sayre’s Megan Flynn

NEB’s Melanie Shumway

Tags