The Northern Tier League announced their 2021-22 Girls Basketball All-Star team on Tuesday, March 29 where eight area athletes were recognized for their performance on the court during the 2021-2022 season.

Headlining the group was senior standout Emma Coolidge, who not only was named as a First Team Large School Division player, but also was named the Defensive Player of the Year for her impressive season with the Wellsboro Hornets.

Coolidge averaged 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and an outstanding 3,36 steals per game (74 total) during her senior campaign.

Making the Second Team Large School All-Star team was another Wellsboro standout in freshman Paige Logsdon who stormed onto the scene in the 2021-2022 season for the Lady Hornets in an impressive first season as a starter.

Logsdon notched a team second-best 8.7 points per game while manning the middle throughout the season where she led her team in rebounds with 175 (7.9 per game) and was also stout on defense where she accumulated 19 blocks and 44 steals.

For the Small School All-Stars, the group was headlined by sophomore standout Taylor Rae Jones from Williamson who ended her season with an area best in scoring with 13.1 and NP-Liberty’s Elizabeth Ritchie who also had an area best mark in rebounding where she corralled an impressive 10.1 boards per game.

The Second Team Small School All-Stars had four selections from area players with CV’s Paisley Nudd and Ella Churchill both making the cut for their impressive seasons’ for the Lady Indians.

Liberty had one other player recognized on the Second Team with Sidney Landis getting the nod for her well-rounded play in 2021-2022 where she netted six points per game, grabbed over five rebounds per game and also added 1.3 steals per game as well.

Williamson had one other player recognized as well in freshman Olivia Meisner who averaged over seven points and seven rebounds per contest in her first season as a varsity starter.

The full list of All-Stars can be found below with the top award winners listed as well.

Players of the Year

Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett, Towanda; Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford

Offensive Player of the Year

Caydence Macik, Athens

Defensive Player of the Year

Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro

Sixth Man of the Year

Destiny Brennan, Towanda

Coaching Staff of the Year

Towanda

Large School Division

First Team

Caydence Macik, Athens

Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro

Gracie Schoonover, Towanda

Karlee Bartlow, Athens

Rachel Kingsley, Troy

Bryn Zionkowski, Wyalusing

Second Team

Olivia Leichliter, Wyalusing

Paige Logsdon, Wellsboro

Bella Hurley, Towanda

Addy Wheeler, Athens

Sydney Taylor, Troy

Alyssa Parks, Troy

Small School Division

First Team

Alena Beebe, Northeast Bradford

Kayleigh Thoman, Northeast Bradford

Taylor Rae Jones, Williamson

Molly Ward, Canton

Kendall Kitchen, Canton

Elizabeth Ritchie, North Penn-Liberty

Second Team

Kate O’Connor, Northeast Bradford

Paisley Nudd, Cowanesque Valley

Olivia Meisner, Williamson

Emmie Tymeson, Canton

Sidney Landis, North Penn-Liberty

Ella Churchill, Cowanesque Valley