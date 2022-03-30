The Northern Tier League announced their 2021-22 Girls Basketball All-Star team on Tuesday, March 29 where eight area athletes were recognized for their performance on the court during the 2021-2022 season.
Headlining the group was senior standout Emma Coolidge, who not only was named as a First Team Large School Division player, but also was named the Defensive Player of the Year for her impressive season with the Wellsboro Hornets.
Coolidge averaged 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and an outstanding 3,36 steals per game (74 total) during her senior campaign.
Making the Second Team Large School All-Star team was another Wellsboro standout in freshman Paige Logsdon who stormed onto the scene in the 2021-2022 season for the Lady Hornets in an impressive first season as a starter.
Logsdon notched a team second-best 8.7 points per game while manning the middle throughout the season where she led her team in rebounds with 175 (7.9 per game) and was also stout on defense where she accumulated 19 blocks and 44 steals.
For the Small School All-Stars, the group was headlined by sophomore standout Taylor Rae Jones from Williamson who ended her season with an area best in scoring with 13.1 and NP-Liberty’s Elizabeth Ritchie who also had an area best mark in rebounding where she corralled an impressive 10.1 boards per game.
The Second Team Small School All-Stars had four selections from area players with CV’s Paisley Nudd and Ella Churchill both making the cut for their impressive seasons’ for the Lady Indians.
Liberty had one other player recognized on the Second Team with Sidney Landis getting the nod for her well-rounded play in 2021-2022 where she netted six points per game, grabbed over five rebounds per game and also added 1.3 steals per game as well.
Williamson had one other player recognized as well in freshman Olivia Meisner who averaged over seven points and seven rebounds per contest in her first season as a varsity starter.
The full list of All-Stars can be found below with the top award winners listed as well.
Players of the Year
Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett, Towanda; Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford
Offensive Player of the Year
Caydence Macik, Athens
Defensive Player of the Year
Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro
Sixth Man of the Year
Destiny Brennan, Towanda
Coaching Staff of the Year
Towanda
Large School Division
First Team
Caydence Macik, Athens
Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro
Gracie Schoonover, Towanda
Karlee Bartlow, Athens
Rachel Kingsley, Troy
Bryn Zionkowski, Wyalusing
Second Team
Olivia Leichliter, Wyalusing
Paige Logsdon, Wellsboro
Bella Hurley, Towanda
Addy Wheeler, Athens
Sydney Taylor, Troy
Alyssa Parks, Troy
Small School Division
First Team
Alena Beebe, Northeast Bradford
Kayleigh Thoman, Northeast Bradford
Taylor Rae Jones, Williamson
Molly Ward, Canton
Kendall Kitchen, Canton
Elizabeth Ritchie, North Penn-Liberty
Second Team
Kate O’Connor, Northeast Bradford
Paisley Nudd, Cowanesque Valley
Olivia Meisner, Williamson
Emmie Tymeson, Canton
Sidney Landis, North Penn-Liberty
Ella Churchill, Cowanesque Valley