The Northern Tier League announced its 2023 Boys Tennis All-Star team on Wednesday, June 28.
Taking the top award was Wellsboro senior Peyton McClure, who finished his season with a 15-2 record in his first year on the Wellsboro team.
McClure helped lead his team to an NTL title and a 15-3 overall record (10-0 in the NTL) and led his team to the fourth round of the District 4 tournament.
He was joined on the NTL All-Star team by Jacob Abadi, who was named to the First Team as well.
Abadi racked up a record 12-7 on the year, only second to his teammate McClure.
Also named to the first team was standout Daniel Harman, who helped lead his team to the top player and recorded a 4-7 record.
On the Second Team All-Stars, Cowanesque Valley was represented by Cody Peers, who was the top player for the CV team in 2023.
The full list of All-Stars is listed below.
Player of the Year: Peyton McClure, Wellsboro
First Team All-Stars
Daniel Harman, North Penn-Liberty
Luke Tavani, Towanda
Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro
Second Team All-Stars
Cody Peers, Cowanesque Valley
Rein Alderfer, Towanda
Haven Poll, Towanda