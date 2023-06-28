McClure named Player of the year

Wellsboro senior Peyton McClure was named the 2023 NTL Tennis Player of the year for his performance this past season.

 photo submitted

The Northern Tier League announced its 2023 Boys Tennis All-Star team on Wednesday, June 28.

Taking the top award was Wellsboro senior Peyton McClure, who finished his season with a 15-2 record in his first year on the Wellsboro team.

McClure helped lead his team to an NTL title and a 15-3 overall record (10-0 in the NTL) and led his team to the fourth round of the District 4 tournament.

He was joined on the NTL All-Star team by Jacob Abadi, who was named to the First Team as well.

Abadi racked up a record 12-7 on the year, only second to his teammate McClure.

Also named to the first team was standout Daniel Harman, who helped lead his team to the top player and recorded a 4-7 record.

On the Second Team All-Stars, Cowanesque Valley was represented by Cody Peers, who was the top player for the CV team in 2023.

The full list of All-Stars is listed below.

Player of the Year: Peyton McClure, Wellsboro

First Team All-Stars

Daniel Harman, North Penn-Liberty

Luke Tavani, Towanda

Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro

Second Team All-Stars

Cody Peers, Cowanesque Valley

Rein Alderfer, Towanda

Haven Poll, Towanda

