The Northern Tier League announced their 2021-22 Wrestling All-Star team on Monday, March 21.

Five area athletes made the team with Liberty boasting three selections with Cale Wagner (113-pounds), Kohen Lehman (172-pounds) and Gaven Sexauer (189-pounds) all being named to the Second Team All-Stars for their performance this season.

Williamson also had two selections, with Kade Sottolano claiming a First Team-Selection for his incredible season that saw the senior wrestler medal at States.

Also making the Second Team for the Williamson team was Mikey Sipps, who was also in attendance at the State Tournament in the 215-pound bracket.

The full list of All-Stars for the 2021-2022 wrestling season in the NTL are listed below.

Coach of the Year: Canton

Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens

First Team Selections

106 — Clayton Carr, Wyalusing

113 — Gavin Bradley, Athens

120 — Holden Ward, Canton

126 — Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing and Rylee Sluyter, Towanda

132 — Seth Seymour, Troy and Kaden Setzer, Athens

138 — Jacob Courtney, Athens and Riley Vanderpool, Towanda

145 — Hayden Ward, Canton

152 — Karter Rude, Athens

160 — Bryant Green, Towanda

172 — Riley Parker, Canton

189 — Mason Woodward, Troy

215 — Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing

285 — Kade Sottolano, Williamson

Second Team Selections

106 — Konner Kerr, Troy

113 — Cale Wagner, North Penn-Liberty

120 — Kenyon Slater, Troy

145 — Jacob Hinman, Troy

152 — Bailey Ferguson, Canton

160 — Brenan Taylor, Canton

172 — Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty

189 — Gaven Sexauer, North Penn-Liberty and Alex Hunsinger, Wyalusing

215 — Mike Sipps, Williamson

285 — Josh Nittinger, Athens and Mason Nelson, Canton