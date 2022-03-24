The Northern Tier League announced their 2021-22 Wrestling All-Star team on Monday, March 21.
Five area athletes made the team with Liberty boasting three selections with Cale Wagner (113-pounds), Kohen Lehman (172-pounds) and Gaven Sexauer (189-pounds) all being named to the Second Team All-Stars for their performance this season.
Williamson also had two selections, with Kade Sottolano claiming a First Team-Selection for his incredible season that saw the senior wrestler medal at States.
Also making the Second Team for the Williamson team was Mikey Sipps, who was also in attendance at the State Tournament in the 215-pound bracket.
The full list of All-Stars for the 2021-2022 wrestling season in the NTL are listed below.
Coach of the Year: Canton
Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens
First Team Selections
106 — Clayton Carr, Wyalusing
113 — Gavin Bradley, Athens
120 — Holden Ward, Canton
126 — Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing and Rylee Sluyter, Towanda
132 — Seth Seymour, Troy and Kaden Setzer, Athens
138 — Jacob Courtney, Athens and Riley Vanderpool, Towanda
145 — Hayden Ward, Canton
152 — Karter Rude, Athens
160 — Bryant Green, Towanda
172 — Riley Parker, Canton
189 — Mason Woodward, Troy
215 — Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing
285 — Kade Sottolano, Williamson
Second Team Selections
106 — Konner Kerr, Troy
113 — Cale Wagner, North Penn-Liberty
120 — Kenyon Slater, Troy
145 — Jacob Hinman, Troy
152 — Bailey Ferguson, Canton
160 — Brenan Taylor, Canton
172 — Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty
189 — Gaven Sexauer, North Penn-Liberty and Alex Hunsinger, Wyalusing
215 — Mike Sipps, Williamson
285 — Josh Nittinger, Athens and Mason Nelson, Canton