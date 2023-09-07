MANSFIELD — The Northern Tier League golf season entered week four with golfers competing at Corey Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the NP-Mansfield team capturing second place paced by a day second-best score from Andy Hermansen.
Hermansen netted a 79 score on the day, and shot a 38 on the front nine and had one birdie and 10 pars on the day as he helped his team capture a second-place finish on their home course.
He finished one stroke behind Athens’ Evan Cooper who shot a 78 on the day.
Talon DeAngelo also turned in a strong performance for Mansfield, scoring an 86, while both Tate Strange (90) and Alex Davis (96) shot below 100 for the Mansfield team.
Behind Mansfield, Wyalusing finished in third (360), Towanda finished in fourth (388) and Wellsboro finished close behind with a score of 392 in fifth
Leading the Hornets was Hayden Zuchowski — who shot a team-low 91 with four pars on the day.
Syler Pietrzyk finished the day with a 94, Hannalee Cleveland added a 96 and Silas Jackson scored a 111 on the day for the Wellsboro team.
Right behind Wellsboro in sixth place was the CV team, who scored a 398 and were led by another strong day from Jordan Vargeson — who scored an 87 and notched two birdies and five pars in the effort.
Denny Smith was the only other golfer to finish sub-100 scoring a 97, while both Adam Maynor and Layla Hacket scored a 107 for the CV team.
As it stands after the match at Corey Creek, the NP-Mansfield team sits in second place in the NTL with a record of 19-5, Wellsboro sits in fourth with a 10-14 record, and CV is right behind in fifth place is CV with a record of 7-17.
The next golf match will be at the Eaglesmere Country Club in Eaglesmere on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a 1 p.m. start.