WELLSBORO — The Northern Tier League kicked off their second week of the golf season at the Tyoga Country Club.
The Athens Wildcats picked up their second win in league play while the NP-Mansfield squad took home their second consecutive second-place finish.
Athens took the top spot with an aggregate score of 327 led by Evan Cooper who shot a day-best of 74.
In the second spot, Mansfield finished with an aggregate score of 370 and had four golfers finish under 100 on the day in a steady day on the greens.
Andy Hermansen finished as the top golfer for Mansfield, shooting an 86, and had four pars and one eagle (on his first hole of the day) during his outing.
Tate Strange scored a 94, Talon DeAngelo finished with a 93, and Alex Davis netted a 97 for the Tigers.
The Cowanesque Valley Indians would follow two spots behind in fourth place and were paced by another outstanding outing from Jordan Vargeson as the CV team finished with a score of 381.
Vargeson had the second-lowest score of the day, shooting a 78 with two birdies and seven pars.
Adam Maynor scored a 98, Nick West finished with a 102, and Denny Smith shot a 103 to round out the top performers for the CV team.
Wellsboro finished right behind the CV team in fifth place with a score of 388, with Hayden Zuchowski turning in a score of 88 to lead the Hornets.
Hannalee Cleveland broke 100 with a score of 96, while Marek Mascho added a 101 score in the effort for the Wellsboro team.
Two matches into the golf season, the NP-Mansfield team sits firmly in second place with an overall record of 10-2, while CV and Wellsboro sit in fourth and fifth place each, with a record of 5-7.
The next match will be on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Towanda Country Club with a start time of 1:30 p.m.